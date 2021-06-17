The coronavirus, covid-19, continues to unleash contagions and unfortunate deaths, even in almost complete families. Such is the case of a woman from Argentina who lost her 15-year-old son, her husband and her father-in-law. Of five members of his family, today only two remain, as he indicated on social networks, making his case transcend and shock internationally, because in a matter of 20 days they were dying.

The last to die on this sudden list was Alexis Díaz, who was 15 years old. His departure occurred last Wednesday, after he was infected with the coronavirus. This is barely three weeks after the death of his grandfather and father due to the virus.

This case has shocked the town of Santa Ana, located south of Tucumán, in the Department of Río Chico, Argentina. The story of this case drew international attention, after the mother of the family posted it on Facebook.

“This sad nightmare began on 05/27, with a swab, without covid symptoms. I only had two faints. We were five members. In less than a month … there are two of us”, wrote Ruth Monteros, Alexis’s mother.

According to Clarín, who delved into the story, the family worked in a grocery store, a place where they believe they contracted covid-19. And it is that everyone in the family was infected, Alexis, his mother, his father Juan, his 17-year-old brother and his paternal grandfather.

Alexis and her mother Ruth were admitted to the hospital; while his father was transferred to another hospital in Tucumán, as he had bilateral pneumonia.

On the other hand, the grandfather and the older brother remained at home, as there was no room in hospitals. Faced with this situation, the first death was that of the grandfather three weeks ago. He died at home, while the 17-year-old grandson cared for him.

A week later, that is, two weeks ago Alexis’s father died: Juan. Upon being admitted to the hospital, he entered intensive care. Meanwhile, Alexis’s health also began to deteriorate and he had to be transferred to another place where he was intubated.

The mother of the family, on the other hand, was discharged. He had the opportunity to accompany Alexis at the time he passed away.

The case has shocked the town, Alexis’s schoolmates have paid tribute to his life and have endorsed support for the family.

