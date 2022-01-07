Argentina became the 13th team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The 0-0 draw with Brazil, and the 0-2 defeat of Chile against Ecuador, on the 14th date of the South American Qualifiers, ensured the World Cup place in the absence of four days to finish the qualifiers.

We invite you to read: Bag of Colombian soccer players

Albiceleste have four qualifying matches left: they will be visiting Chile; will play home against Colombia and Venezuela; and will close its participation in Quito, facing Ecuador. However, he has the peace of mind of now playing without anguish.

Would not be summoned

Lionel Messi, in the match against Colombia. Photo: Fernando Bizerra. Efe

And in the surroundings of Argentina an idea is being handled that could be very well liked by the Colombian National Team, rival of date 16. According to the newspaper ‘Olé’, Lionel messi, its great reference, would not be called up for the last four matches of the Qualifiers, a version celebrated by teams like Chile and Colombia, which fight for the last direct place and the playoff position in the Conmebol qualifiers.

The reason: with the objective achieved, to qualify for the World Cup, Messi would dedicate more time to Paris Saint German, the team that paid a millionaire for his hiring and with which, until now, he has played very few games.

In fact, Messi has played more with Argentina this semester than with PSG.

“What of Messi a bit difficult to explain. In these two months he has spent more time with his team than here. He played three games in the last international break. Travel, return, travel, return. And now he has muscle problems ”, was the complaint of Leonardo, PSG sports director.

Relations between PSG and Argentina

The relations between the French club and the Argentine team have had certain gaps due to the Messi case, so an absence in the Qualifiers would be good for him to be in body and soul with PSG.

Only until January, when Lionel Scaloni delivers his call for the first double-day of 2022, will it be known if Messi will play the Eliminatory or will dedicate himself to his club.

FUTBOLRED