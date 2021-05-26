Step by step, the Government finished dismantling the policy of pressure towards the Nicolás Maduro regime with a forceful decision: it withdrew the accusation of Argentina before the International Criminal Court in The Hague for alleged Crimes against humanity committed by the Chavista leaders.

Diplomatic sources confirmed the veracity of what was published this Wednesday by the site Russia Today. And they specified that the Government withdrew the folder and the accusation against Venezuela in the ICC on March 25 last, the day after he formalized his departure from the Lima Group.

At that time, the Foreign Ministry considered that he was withdrawing from that group on the understanding that his actions had “led to nothing.” By the way, he always called that instance an “instrument” of former President Donald Trump and the Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, and as such the complaint before The Hague.

The day after that announcement on March 24, the Argentine embassy to the Netherlands, led by diplomat Mario Oyarzabal, sent a letter to the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Fatou Bensouda. Asked him the withdrawal of all the efforts initiated by Argentina against Venezuela.

“The Government of the Argentine Republic withdraws from said referral as well as from any presentation made in that framework, including Note OI 48/2019 of September 30, 2019 linked to a report prepared by the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights of Argentina “, refers to the letter published by RT.

From the Chancellery they told Clarion They wanted to add that in the text of the withdrawal of the Argentine file on Venezuela from The Hague, it was stated that Argentina emphasized that its decision was made “without prejudice to the actions that the Prosecutor’s Office carries out regarding the situation in Venezuela in accordance with the provisions in the Rome Statute, respecting judicial independence “. It’s still a no-brainer, because the process continues without this country participating or not.

It was President Mauricio Macri who in August 2018 announced that together with other leaders he was going to present a request to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate possible crimes committed in Venezuela. He finally did so together with Canada, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Peru, and also with the Secretary General of the OAS, Almagro.

Nicolás Maduro leads a military march in Venezuela. AFP photo

Argentina attached to the ICC a folder with complaints of numerous Venezuelan immigrants in this country who also made their complaints about the hardships experienced under the Chavista regime.

The High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michele Bachelet, has denounced thousands of human rights abuses committed in Venezuela, where he said there is a lack of judicial independence and freedom of expression. Hence, a state of shock prevailed in the Venezuelan community in Argentina this Wednesday.

Diplomatic sources at the OAS, where the government of Alberto Fernández refuses to criticize Maduro, and where deputy Máximo Kirchner asked to send the pro-Chavista militant and former legislator Carlos Raimundi as ambassador, linked the presidential statements of recent days with the events in dance.

Fernández made some curious statements that according to the Venezuelan opposition contrasts with the facts. He believed that the “human rights problem” in Venezuela was “disappearing”, what generated the rejection of the opposition leader Juan Guaidó from Caracas and its representative in Argentina, Elisa Trotta Gamus.

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Fatou Bensuoda, is taking the case against Venezuela from which Argentina was dismissed. Photo EFE

The current prosecutor in The Hague, Bensouda, ends her term soon, discredited before the human rights community of Venezuela. She is accused of having delayed the cases excessively, and of being a “friend” of the former Venezuelan ambassador to the Netherlands, an extremely trusted official of Maduro.

Likewise, none of this is confirmed, but rather the transcendent diplomats in the Netherlands by the movements of the prosecutors, which always have a political flavor.

Bensouda has to hand over the position on June 15 to the British Karim Khan. In December, the outgoing prosecutor said that she would formally open the investigation for crimes against humanity against the Chavista regime, and she is expected to do so in these days. Government K did not want to be bound by that decision.

Elisa Trotta tweeted this Wednesday night her rejection to the Argentine decision before The Hague.

We deeply regret this decision of the Argentine Government, which, far from defending justice and the human rights of thousands of Venezuelan victims, benefits those who have committed crimes against humanity, in a proven and documented way. https://t.co/zE7BH8iVIo – Elisa Trotta Gamus (@EliTrotta) May 26, 2021

“We deeply regret this decision of the Argentine Government, which far from defending justice and human rights of thousands of Venezuelan victims, benefits those who have committed crimes against humanity, in a proven and documented way, “he wrote.