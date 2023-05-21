The Argentine U-20 team opened with a 2-1 victory against their Uzbekistan counterpart for the first day of Group A of the World Cup in the category, which was played at the Madre de Ciudades stadium in Santiago del Estero.

The ‘Albiceleste’, technically led by Javier Mascherano, reversed an initial disadvantage after Makhmudjon Makhamadjonov’s goal in minute 23 with goals from Alejo Véliz three minutes later and Valentín Carboni in minute 41.

Argentina, six times U-20 world champion who achieved the World Cup passport and the last place for this tournament by taking over the organization of the contest that Indonesia left vacant, was surprised by the visit that after a good start in minute 23 he managed to open the scoring with a qualification for Makhmudjon Makhamadjonov, which he defined with a powerful shot that left goalkeeper Federico Gómez Gerth without reaction.

Immediately Argentina reacted and three minutes later he equalized with a cross from Brian Aguirre, who connected with a header from Alejo Véliz and did not find a good response from goalkeeper Otabek Boymurodov, who touched the ball but could not prevent his fence from falling.

Soulé merit in recovery. Giay center. Defines Alejo Veliz. Argentina 🇦🇷 1 – Uzbekistan 🇺🇿 1.pic.twitter.com/llwlIytKYa — VarskySports (@VarskySports) May 20, 2023

In the next play, Agustín Giay touched the striker Makhmudjon Makhamadjonov in the area and the French referee François Letexier scored a penalty in favor of the Uzbeks, but after the VAR review, the French judge reversed his decision and communicated it to the public on loudspeakers. applying the new technology protocol that FIFA released in the last Club World Cup in Morocco.

After this action, Argentina grew in its game with the hand of the duo Matías Soulé and Valentín Carboni, who in the 41st minute converted the second goal for the locals with a great collective play who found the precise pass from Valentín Barco for the Inter Milan player, for a furious definition that found no opposition from Boymurodov.

At the beginning of the second half, Uzbekistan had two chances to tie that they demanded from Gómez Gerth in one and the other went just wide to the relief of the more than 30,000 spectators who filled the seats of the Madre de Ciudades stadium in Santiago del Estero.

In this way, and despite the absence of Nicolás Paz (Real Madrid), Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton) and Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), the Argentine Under-20s were able to move their players with the five changes and ensure a win against undefeated Asian champion of the category, who won that title for the first time after beating Iraq 1-0.

When will Argentina play again in the U-20 World Cup?

The second day of Group A will be played next Tuesday, also with a double day in Santiago del Estero: first with the crossing of Uzbekistan against New Zealand and the match between the hosts Argentina and Guatemala.

SPORTS

with Efe

More sports news