The joy of the fans explodes for Argentina’s stellar victory at the 2022 World Cup. Immediately after the last penalty, which decreed the queen of the World Cup, the Albiceleste fans literally flooded Piazza Venezia in Rome: choirs, flags, joy and festive atmosphere in front of the Vittoriano, in a totally packed square. “Dibu! Dibu!”, cheers the crowd, invoking the nickname of the Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, protagonist of a save from Coman’s penalty and, in extra time, the real ‘savior’ of the team with a sensational save from Kolo Muani .