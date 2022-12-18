Argentina gave up playing in three World Cups (1934, 1950 and 1954), three stars now shine as champions. In one she was left out despite her desire to participate, Peru liquidated her in a historic match at La Bombonera, a drama for a football that collected myths behind closed doors, but was unable to show them abroad. Until it rained little papers in the middle of the military dictatorship and with the satrap Jorge Videla in the box, Mario Kempes led the country to soccer glory with two goals in a final against the Netherlands that could change sign with a shot to the post of the orange just before the contestants headed into extra time.

3 Emiliano Martínez, Otamendi, Tagliafico (Paulo Dybala, min. 120), Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina (Montiel, min. 90), Alexis Mac Allister (Pezzella, min. 115), De Paul (Paredes, min. 101), Enzo Jeremias Fernandez, Julián Álvarez (Lautaro Martínez, min. 102), Di María (Marcos Acuña, min. 63) and Messi

3 Lloris, Dayotchanculle Upamecano, Theo Hernández (Camavinga, min. 70), Koundé (Axel Disasi, min. 120), Varane (Ibrahima Konate, min. 112), Kylian Mbappe, Aurelien Tchouameni, Griezmann (Kingsley Coman, min. 70) , Ousmane Dembélé (Randal Kolo Muani, min. 40), Rabiot (Youssouf Fofana, min. 95) and Giroud (Marcus Thuram, min. 40)

1-0 min. 22: Messi (p). 2-0 min. 35: Say Maria. 2-1 min. 79: Kylian Mbappe (l). 2-2 min. 80: Kylian Mbappe. 3-2 min. 107: Messi. 3-3 min. 117: Kylian Mbappe (l). Referee Szymon Marciniak Yellow cards Enzo Jeremias Fernandez (min. 51), Rabiot (min. 54), Marcus Thuram (min. 86), Giroud (min. 94), Marcos Acuña (min. 97), Paredes (min. 113), Montiel (min. 115) and Emiliano Martínez (min. 125)



Maradona, a teenager, was one of the last discards from that 1978 team that César Luis Menotti led from the board and that opened a world debate when eight years later Carlos Bilardo became the second star with an opposite script. But that was Diego’s World Cup.

Since then, repeating the title has become an obsession in Argentina, especially when Leo Messi arrived in the middle of the first decade of the century to announce his reign in world football. Before, Maradona had tried twice more, unlucky in the 1990 Roman final against Germany (2-1), eliminated for doping in the United States, his last bullet. Romania knocked out their teammates with the star already out of the World Cup. In 1998 the executioner was Dennis Bergkamp and in 2002, in full playpen and in an emotional state close to delirium, they came as favorites for the title along with France and hit the bump, both teams, in the group stage. Aimar, Ayala and Samuel, Lionel Scaloni’s consultants now on the bench, were there. Also Riquelme, Batistuta, Simeone, Ortega or Zanetti, with Marcelo Bielsa in front.

The disappointment was immense. But Messi arrived and faith was reborn. In Germany 2006, the strong hierarchies in the team took him away from the minutes he deserved, as well as some physical setbacks. Germany knocked them out in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals. South Africa, with Maradona at the helm of the team, deepened the state of anxiety. Again Germany was the stone in the way, but this time with an unappealable win (4-0). In Brazil again the Germans were on the road, taking something like an eternal revenge for the 3-2 victory that gave Argentina the victory in Mexico 1986. This time in the decisive duel the Germans won in extra time.

In Russia, the setback came in the round of 16 against France, in the emergence of Mbappé. The pursuit of the third star, the one that was going to put Messi on the same altar as Maradona, reached the desert. And there a goalkeeper appeared, Emiliano Martínez, who had already been decisive in the 2021 Copa América, the first great Argentine triumph since he won the maximum continental title in 1993. Almost three decades of drought have culminated in this last time, that of Messi’s epilogue, in a wonderful sprawl. Argentina already has three World Cup stars.

