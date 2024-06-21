Atlanta.- A through ball from Lionel Messi led to Julián Álvarez’s goal in the 49th minute, then he assisted Lautaro Martínez’s goal in the 88th as Argentina began the defense of its Copa América title with a 2-0 victory over Canada on Thursday at night.

Argentina is seeking its third consecutive major title after winning the 2021 Copa América and the 2022 World Cup.

With the South American championship moved to the United States for the second time, Messi set a Copa América record with his 35th appearance, one more than Chile’s Sergio Livingstone from 1941 to 1953. Messi extended his own record with his 18th assist.