In a vibrant contest, the ‘Albiceleste’ beat ‘Les Bleus’ 4-2 from 12 steps after a 3-3 tie after 120 minutes of an electrifying game. Lionel Scaloni’s men were up 2-0 in regular time and 3-2 in extra time, but a sublime Kylian Mbappé kept Didier Deschamps’ men alive. Third world title for Argentina, which had not lifted the trophy since 1986.

The calendar and the results of the World Cup in Qatar. © France 24

Argentina won the World Cup in Qatar, a world title that has eluded them for the past 36 years. And that he had to win several times before taking it definitively against a France supported by an excellent Kylian Mbappé. It was, after all, a show worthy of a World Cup final, perhaps the best in the tournament’s history.

For almost 80 minutes, the ‘Albiceleste’ reduced a clash of powers to a single-contestant final. Lionel Messi, from a penalty, and Ángel Di María overtook Lionel Scaloni’s men in the first half, a difference that they maintained almost without surprises.

But France, who just had their first shot on 70′, have Kylian Mbappé, who rescued them with a brace in two minutes.

From then on, the final in Lusail became a coin toss contest. It seemed again for Argentina with Messi’s goal at 109′, but Mbappé, with a second penalty, closed his hat-trick at 117′.

Thus, the hero of Argentina was, once again, Emiliano Martínez. First, with a save to Randal Kolo Muani at the end of extra time, and then by holding off Kingsley Coman’s second shot of the series.

On the Argentine side, 100% effectiveness and definition by Gonzalo Montiel, which unleashed the contained celebrations of a country that waited 36 years to win a World Cup again. That desired trophy that the remembered Diego Maradona lifted in 1986 and that Lionel Messi lifts in 2022.