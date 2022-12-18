First modification:
In a vibrant contest, the ‘Albiceleste’ beat ‘Les Bleus’ 4-2 from 12 steps after a 3-3 tie after 120 minutes of an electrifying game. Lionel Scaloni’s men were up 2-0 in regular time and 3-2 in extra time, but a sublime Kylian Mbappé kept Didier Deschamps’ men alive. Third world title for Argentina, which had not lifted the trophy since 1986.
Argentina won the World Cup in Qatar, a world title that has eluded them for the past 36 years. And that he had to win several times before taking it definitively against a France supported by an excellent Kylian Mbappé. It was, after all, a show worthy of a World Cup final, perhaps the best in the tournament’s history.
For almost 80 minutes, the ‘Albiceleste’ reduced a clash of powers to a single-contestant final. Lionel Messi, from a penalty, and Ángel Di María overtook Lionel Scaloni’s men in the first half, a difference that they maintained almost without surprises.
But France, who just had their first shot on 70′, have Kylian Mbappé, who rescued them with a brace in two minutes.
From then on, the final in Lusail became a coin toss contest. It seemed again for Argentina with Messi’s goal at 109′, but Mbappé, with a second penalty, closed his hat-trick at 117′.
Thus, the hero of Argentina was, once again, Emiliano Martínez. First, with a save to Randal Kolo Muani at the end of extra time, and then by holding off Kingsley Coman’s second shot of the series.
On the Argentine side, 100% effectiveness and definition by Gonzalo Montiel, which unleashed the contained celebrations of a country that waited 36 years to win a World Cup again. That desired trophy that the remembered Diego Maradona lifted in 1986 and that Lionel Messi lifts in 2022.
