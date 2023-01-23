BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina will tender over the next 90 days for the construction of the second section of the Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, which will reach the province of Santa Fe, and will enable the export of gas to neighboring Brazil, the minister said on Monday. of the Country’s Economy, Sergio Massa.

Argentina is already building the first stage of the gas pipeline, which will connect the second largest unconventional gas reserve in the world, Vaca Muerta, in the province of Neuquén, with Buenos Aires. The objective is to extend it to the province of Santa Fe.

“We have the decision in the next 90 days to put the second installment up for auction to guarantee, on the one hand, the supply of Uruguaiana, but on the other hand… to explore the development of the infrastructure to supply Rio Grande do Sul”, said Massa, in a lecture together with his partner from Brazil, Fernando Haddad.

“The challenge we have to face together is for Vaca Muerta to arrive in Brazil so that Brazilians have access to the volume of gas they need for the industrial development process and so that Argentineans have the opportunity to export part of what is our resource, our subsoil wealth, which today is somehow unexplored or underused due to lack of infrastructure,” he added.

The statement comes amid the visit of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to the Argentine country, where the president stated alongside his partner Alberto Fernández that the Brazilian government will create the conditions to finance the gas pipeline, through the National Bank for Social Development (BNDES ).

“I am sure that Brazilian businessmen are interested in the gas pipeline, in the fertilizers that Argentina has, in Argentina’s scientific and technological knowledge. And if there is interest from businessmen and the government and we have a Development Bank for that, we are going to create the conditions to make the financing that we can do to help with the Argentine gas pipeline”, said Lula.

Despite the promise, the Brazilian president leaves between the lines that the financing model is not exactly defined. A source heard by Reuters revealed that Brazil should not return to the previous model of directly financing infrastructure works in other countries, but financing the purchase of goods from Brazilian companies to be used in the works.

Access to Argentine gas, however, is of direct interest to Brazil, which today depends largely on Bolivian gas. The Vaca Muerta field is among the largest gas fields in the world, and could alleviate Brazil’s dependence.

