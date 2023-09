How did you feel about the content of this article?

The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Faced with uncontrolled inflation and the fact that the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, is the government candidate for president, the Argentine government announced this Friday (15) a bizarre novelty to try to alleviate the wear and tear that Peronism suffers every time it a report is released on how prices have varied in the country.

The Secretary of Economic Policy, Gabriel Rubinstein, informed through social media that from now on the government will report data on inflation weekly – historically, the numbers are reported monthly by the National Institute of Statistics and Census (Indec).

Rubinstein has already released the first data, reporting that the price variation in the week of September 4th to 10th in Argentina was 2.1%.

The Clarín newspaper pointed out that the obvious objective is to “cushion” the bad news about inflation, as consultants estimate a 10% variation in September. This month’s index should be released by Indec on October 12, ten days before the presidential election in which Massa is running.

Rubinstein informed that the numbers will be released every Friday by his department and that Indec’s monthly publications on inflation will continue to be made available. However, the Argentine press questions what could happen if the data from the two bodies differs.

According to figures released on Wednesday (13) by Indec, the average price variation in Argentina last month was 12.4%, the highest since 1991. The index is practically double that recorded in July, when monthly inflation was 6.3%. Inflation in 12 months rose to 124.4%, after remaining at 113.4% in July.