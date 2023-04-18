The FIFA has announced this Monday that Argentina will be the host country of the Sub 20 world of 2023, whose organization withdrew to Indonesia a few weeks ago.

The decision comes after FIFA decided to withdraw the original host, Indonesia, the right to organize the event, as well as a subsequent candidacy presented by the Argentine Football Association (AFA), and a FIFA delegation traveled to the South American nation to carry out an inspection last week.

FIFA notes that members of the delegation visited the proposed championship venues and related infrastructure. The organization contract has been signed by the AFA, together with all the other documents corresponding to the organizing country and the local authorities.

He Sub 20 world It will be held from May 20 to June 11, 2023 and will have six groups of four teams each.

After having been granted the right to organize the championship, the Argentine National Team will compete instead of Indonesia.

Argentina It is the most successful nation in the history of the U-20 World Cup, having won the title six times (most recently in 2007). It also organized the competition in 2001.

“FIFA is pleased to announce that this year’s edition of the FIFA U-20 World Cup will take place in Argentina, so the country of the current world champions will open its doors to the great stars of world soccer. of tomorrow”, affirms the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantinoin a press release.

“I want to thank the AFA and in particular its president, Claudio Tapia, as well as the government authorities, for their commitment to host this great event at such short notice,” he added.

“The U-20 World Cup plays a key role in FIFA’s efforts to promote youth football around the world. Since 1977, this competition has featured some of the best players of the past decades, including Diego Armando Maradona, Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and many more. Holding this year’s edition in a country that lives and breathes football will be a tremendous inspiration for the stars of tomorrow”, he adds.

After the confirmation of the new host country, the official draw for the U-20 World Cup will take place on Friday, April 21 at the headquarters of the FIFA in Zurich.