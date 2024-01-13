The collective stress that the war in Gaza is causing, the request that the European Union made to the American singer Taylor Swift and the new banknotes that Argentina will launch are some of the most important news this week on the international stage.

Collective stress due to war in Gaza

Virtually the entire population of Arab countries, 97%, “has suffered psychological stress of varying degrees” as a result of Israel's offensive in Gaza, according to a study by the Arab Center for Research and Political Studies. The analysis says that 84% of respondents also expressed “a feeling of great psychological stress,” being the first survey to measure public opinion on the issue throughout the Arab region..

Palestinians inspect the damage following Israeli attacks in the Zawayda area of ​​central Gaza.

Argentina will launch higher value bills

Starting in June, Argentina will have 10,000 and 20,000 peso bills (equivalent to 12.5 and 25 dollars, at the official exchange rate) when the current highest value bills are 1,000 and 2,000 pesos. And with year-on-year inflation in 2023 of 211.4%, it is common to see users take out a large wad of money to be able to pay any expense in cash, due to the low value of the bills.

Mobilization against the government of the president of Argentina Javier Milei in Buenos Aires.

The EU pins its hopes on Taylow Swift

The European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union (EU), this week asked American singer Taylor Swift for help to increase the number of young voters registered in the bloc. Swift, in concert in Paris in May, a month before the bloc elections to renew Parliament, is expected to repeat what she did in the US when 35,000 young voters registered the day after her call.

Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

The 'curse' of the stones of Pompeii

A woman returned along with an anonymous letter several fragments of rock stolen from the archaeological area of ​​Pompeii explaining that she has “breast cancer” and that she did not know that there was “a curse” behind taking remains. It is not the first time that visitors to the archaeological site return objects stolen during their visit, alleging that a curse followed them after the theft..

