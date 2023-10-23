Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 10/22/2023 – 23:09

Current Economy Minister, Peronist Sergio Massa surprises by starting ahead of ultraliberal populist Javier Milei. The two candidates, who represent antagonistic projects, will face each other again in November. The Argentine presidential election will be decided in a second round between the centrist government Sergio Massa and the ultraliberal populist Javier Milei, after neither candidate reached the percentage necessary to win the victory in this Sunday’s election (10/22).

With 93% of the votes counted, Massa surprised by doing better than the polls indicated, winning 36.4% of the votes. Milei, in turn, obtained 30.1% of the votes. Both left behind the conservative Patricia Bullrich, who got 23.8%.

Juan Schiaretti, a Peronist opponent of Kirchnerism, got 7%. Myram Bregman, left-wing candidate, obtained 2.66%.

The results represented a boost for the campaign of Massa, Argentina’s current Economy Minister, who carries the burden of being a member of the unpopular government of President Alberto Fernández, who gave up running for re-election in this election.

In recent days, polls have already indicated that Massa was reacting among the electorate. Its better-than-expected performance was driven mainly by the electorate of the Province of Buenos Aires. Still, this was Peronism’s worst presidential vote in four decades.

Milei’s second place contradicted most polls, which indicated the ultra-rightist in first place. However, the result is still an important step for Milei, a newcomer to politics, who only two years after being elected deputy managed to reach a second presidential round, becoming the main beneficiary of the protest vote against the government and defeating conservatives. traditions of the country, linked to former president Mauricio Macri, who in this election were represented by Bullrich, who came third after leading a campaign essentially focused on combating crime.

In addition to the presidential election, Argentines this Sunday elected half of the members of the Chamber of Deputies, a third of the Senate and a series of provincial governors.

The presidential second round is scheduled for November 19th. Now, two models for the country’s future will be up for grabs.

The first, proposed by Massa, represents a certain continuity, both politically and in some aspects of the economy, although the candidate is identified more with the center of Peronism, and not with the left of Kirchnerism. Massa also defends the maintenance of the wide network of social subsidies in place in the country, where 40% of the population is affected by poverty.

The second model, defended by Milei, encompasses a drastic rupture in the punished Argentine economy, promoting total dollarization, the extinction of the Central Bank and a severe cut in state spending, including the subsidy network, whose high costs are pointed out as one of the causes of galloping inflation in the country.

In the second round, Bullrich’s voters should be decisive in choosing the new president. In a speech this Sunday, the conservative acknowledged defeat and refused to support Massa. “We will never be complicit with communism in Argentina, nor with the mafias that destroyed this country,” said Bullrich, in what seemed like a sign that she might leave the door open to eventually supporting the ultra-liberal Milei.

Alongside leaders of his party, such as former president Macri Massa, Bullrich also accused Massa of having been part of the “worst government” the country has ever had.

The election took place amid the 40th anniversary of the return of democracy in Argentina, after a bloody period of military dictatorship. However, dissatisfaction with the country’s institutions and political class is great, especially because of the deep crisis. Dissatisfaction also appears to have been reflected in turnout of around 74%, the lowest since 1983.

In addition to Férnandez, another notable absence on the ballot this Sunday was that of current vice-president Cristina Kirchner, who has kept a low profile in the campaign, after being convicted of corruption last year. This Sunday, when voting, Cristina also tried to disassociate herself from Fernández, stating that she does not participate in the decisions of the current government. “I only preside over the Senate in a presidential country, and the responsibility lies with the President of the Nation. I spoke and I was not heard,” she said. In Argentina, the vice president also presides over the Senate.

Lowest turnout since redemocratization

The election took place amid the 40th anniversary of the return of democracy in Argentina, after a bloody period of military dictatorship. However, this Sunday’s election also marked the lowest voter turnout since 1983.

According to the Electoral Court, around 74% of the voters called voted, a lower rate than the 80% turnout in the last election, in 2019. This Sunday’s percentage also surpassed the negative record of the 2007 election, when 76.2% voted .

This Sunday’s turnout, however, was higher than that recorded in the August presidential primaries, when around 70% of voters voted.

The never-ending Argentine crisis

In perpetual crisis for decades, Argentina reached this Sunday’s election in an even more degraded economic scenario, which led current president Alberto Fernández to give up running for re-election.

The dollar has soared in recent weeks, reinforcing the agony of the Argentine peso. Annual inflation in Argentina rose to 138% in September. Today, in South America, Argentine inflation is only surpassed by that of Venezuela, which is experiencing a humanitarian crisis.

Argentines are also struggling to survive, with around 40% of the population living in poverty. Prices rose 12.7% in September alone, according to the country’s statistics institute.

“It is an economy that is in intensive care,” Miguel Kiguel, former undersecretary of Finance at the Ministry of Economy in the 1990s, told Reuters.

The forecast is that GDP will also suffer a retraction of 2.8% in 2023, according to the country’s Central Bank.

Analysts point out that the next president, who will take office in December, will have difficulty finding a quick solution to the current problems, which have their roots in decades of government mismanagement. Over the past eight decades, the country has experienced only fifteen years of sub-double-digit inflation. Problems such as inflation, production costs, lack of investment, public deficit, precarious employment and external debt have become chronic.

Mismanagement of the economy was not exclusive to one political current or group. Populists and conservatives, military and civilians, social democrats and liberals, left and right, statists and privatists, Peronists and independents who alternated in power in recent decades: all of them worsened or were unable to stop the country’s long-term decline. Many still found themselves involved in corruption scandals

The candidates who will face each other in the second round

Sergio Massa: Peronist chameleon

Current Minister of Economy in the Fernández government, Sergio Massa is the main candidate of Peronism in this election, being a more central figure in the movement.

In recent weeks, Massa, despite having his image associated with the unpopular Fernández, reacted at the polls. However, the current bad economic situation still weighs against his campaign.

The minister has argued that this is a time of transition, and that measures recently adopted by him will still bear fruit. “The worst is over, the best is yet to come,” he said this week.

Javier Milei: the anti-system “anarcho-capitalist”

Second most voted candidate, Javier Milei, from the personalist party A Liberdade Avança, founded by himself, is an economist with little political experience, who uses an anti-system speech and is a supporter of conspiracy theories.

Promising a total dollarization of the economy and the extinction of the Central Bank, he is routinely compared to the American Donald Trump and the Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro because of his aggressive rhetoric, extensive use of social networks, defense of firearms and his denial of climate change.

Read more about the candidates

Repercussion in Brazil

Argentina is Brazil’s largest economic partner in South America and is one of the main destinations for exports of Brazilian industrialized products. The two countries are also the main members of Mercosur, a South American trading bloc.

During the first round campaign, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva avoided explicitly commenting on the elections in the neighboring country, in contrast to his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, who was explicit in his support for the liberal Macri in 2019 and his opposition to Fernández, which generated diplomatic uneasiness.

During the campaign, in August, Lula limited himself to officially receiving Minister Massa in Brasília for a meeting, in which economic issues were discussed, but which was also seen by some observers as a discreet nod of preference for the candidate.

Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad was more direct about what the Brazilian government does not want. Without directly endorsing any candidacy, Haddad stated this week that Brazil was “concerned” about a possible victory for Milei, who in his campaign proposed removing Argentina from Mercosur.

“It’s natural that I’m [preocupado]. A person whose flag is to break with Brazil, a relationship built over centuries, is worrying. That’s natural. It would worry anyone… Because in general in international relations you don’t ideologize the relationship”, said Haddad.

The Bolsonarists are explicit in their support for the populist Milei. Jair Bolsonaro even sent a video message this week in support of the Argentine, who reproduced the content on his social networks. “We cannot continue with the left. It’s an appeal that I make to all Argentines: let’s change, and change for real, with Milei. My commitment, huh?! I’m going to your inauguration”, said Bolsonaro in the message.

Brazilian deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of the former president, has also held several lives with the Argentine. “Not only do we love making leftists crazy, but freedom also unites us,” he said of these encounters.

Eduardo traveled to Argentina, under the pretext of following the presidential election on an official mission, but his speeches make it clear that the objective is to provide support to Milei. Eduardo followed the vote of Buenos Aires deputy Nahuel Sotelo, an ally of Milei.