The Argentine Government will impose “severe sanctions” on those who participate, promote or finance “the blocking of traffic routes” (protests, demonstrations), announced this Thursday the spokesman for the Presidency, Manuel Adorni.

In a brief appearance before the media, outside of his usual morning press conference, the presidential spokesperson reported that The Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, will announce during this day the so-called “Protocol for the maintenance of public order in the event of the closure of traffic routes”.

According to Adorni, the new security measures will be taken “by instruction of the President of the Nation”, a position assumed last Sunday by the liberal Javier Milei.

The presidential spokesperson did not give more details of the new protocol, which Minister Bullrich will develop at 4:45 pm local time (2:45 pm Colombia time) this Thursday.

The first mobilizations against the Milei Government and its first economic adjustment measures announced last Tuesday by the new Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, have not been long in coming.

Left-wing movements and political forces have already called for demonstrations on December 20 to protest against Milei's shock plan.

Every year on this date the serious crisis of 2001 in the South American country is commemorated, which It triggered a serious economic and social scenario in Argentina and led to the resignations of presidents Fernando de la Rúa (1999-2001) and Adolfo Rodríguez Saá (2001)..

Some voices of social activism, such as the piquetero leader Eduardo Belliboni, have already announced that “they are not going to accept that there is a social setback” in Argentina.

For their part, the leaders of the left-wing parties have also announced that they will march alongside the picketers on December 20.

In Buenos Aires and other cities in Argentina, traffic closures due to marches and mobilizations are very common.

EFE