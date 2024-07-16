The government of Javier Milei dissolved, through a decree published this Tuesday, the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI), created in 2015, under the management of Cristina Fernández (2007-2015), and reinstates the pre-existing State Intelligence Secretariat (SIDE), which reports to the president himself.

According to the official statement from the President’s Office, “the denaturalization of the role of the intelligence agency for decades was total,” since, Instead of allocating resources “to serve the protection of the Argentine people,” the agency “was used for spurious activities such as internal espionage, “influence peddling and political and ideological persecution.”

The Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI) was created in 2015, under the management of Cristina Fernández (2007-2015). Photo:AFP

In line with that definition, the presidential spokesman, Manuel Adorni, indicated this Tuesday in his usual press conference at the Casa Rosada (headquarters of the Argentine Government) that “For years” that organization “was the visible face of Argentina’s decline.”

The spokesman argued that the reform “was planned before the inauguration” because, he said, “it is a debt that democracy owed to Argentine society: to have an intelligence agency that effectively serves to protect Argentines and not to persecute them.”

It is a debt that democracy owed to Argentine society: to have an intelligence agency that effectively serves to protect Argentines.

The State Intelligence Secretariat, which will be headed by Sergio Neiffert, will report directly to the president and will have operational control of four agencies created to, according to the spokesperson, “modernize the intelligence service, make its actions transparent and promote excellence in the development of its tasks.”

The Argentine Intelligence Service (SIA), under the direction of Alejandro Walter Colombo, will have among its functions the collection of strategic information throughout the world, cooperation with allied intelligence agencies for the prevention and deterrence of threats.

The National Security Agency (ASN), led by retired Commissioner General Alejandro Pablo Cecati, will be responsible for providing early warning and generating information on complex federal crimes within the national territory, and monitoring coordinated threats from criminal and terrorist organizations.

Argentine President Javier Milei waves to the crowd from an armored tank during a military parade celebrating Argentina's independence. Photo:AFP

The Federal Cybersecurity Agency (AFC), headed by Ariel Waissbein, will evaluate, plan and develop solutions for the detection and containment of cyberattacks against critical IT infrastructure in the country, and the training of the State’s human capital for the prevention of threats and security failures.

Finally, the Internal Affairs Division (DAI) will supervise and audit the management of resources of the agencies operating under the SIDE, and will ensure legal and institutional respect in the exercise of its powers.