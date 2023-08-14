After the results of the Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory (PASO) elections in Argentina, on Sunday August 13, the far-right Javier Milei, from the La Libertad Avanza coalition; Patricia Bullrich, from the right-wing group Juntos por el Cambio, and the pro-government Sergio Massa, from Unión por la Patria, are the main candidates who will contest the presidential elections on October 22. Below are the profiles of the most eligible in the race to occupy the Casa Rosada.

In an election that no one predicted, Javier Milei, from La Libertad Avanza, obtained just over 30% of the votes, without internal competition. Sergio Massa, of the government coalition Union for the Fatherland, obtained a little more than 21% and defeated his contender, Juan Grabois, who obtained close to 6%. And within the opposition Juntos por el Cambio, Patricia Bullrich defeated Horacio Rodríguez Larreta with almost 17% of the votes, who got a little more than 11%.

Juan Schiaretti, of Hacemos por Nuestro País, with almost 4% of votes, and Myriam Bregman, of the Left Front and Workers-Unidad, with just over 2.5% of votes, also obtained enough votes to participate in the general elections. back.

Here we present the profiles of the three main candidates for the presidential elections this year: Milei, Bullrich and Massa.

Whoever wins the contest will assume the Executive on December 10, when the 40th anniversary of the return of democracy to the country after the dictatorship that ruled Argentina between 1976 and 1983.

Javier Milei, Freedom Advances

Javier Milei, from the coalition Freedom Advances, He is 52 years old, he is an economist and of the main candidates he is, in addition to the youngest, the one with the least history within the State. His first public position is that of national deputy, which he has held since 2021, when his arrival in politics was confirmed at the polls: he obtained 17% of the votes for the election to that legislative position by the City from Buenos Aires.

His speech is precisely focused on questioning what he calls “the caste”, the ‘establishment’ of local politics, and on insisting that state spending, including public employment, must be cut dramatically.

Argentina’s presidential candidate Javier Milei celebrates his results in the primary elections in Buenos Aires on August 13. © Alexander Pagni / AFP

Among his proposals is to dollarize the economy and close the central bank. He also plans to privatize public companies, lower taxes and carry out a labor reform that reduces costs for employers.

His economic focus is libertarian, but his social proposals are conservative. For example, his party is against legal abortion and anticipates that comprehensive sexuality education will no longer be mandatory in schools. He also proposes to deregulate the possession of weapons.

In her professional career, Milei went through an AFJP (Administrator of Retirement and Pension Funds; this type of entity ceased to exist when it returned to the single state system in 2008), an economic study and provided her services in the companies of Eduardo Eurnekián , one of the richest people in Argentina, with interests in the energy, airport, infrastructure and agribusiness sectors.

Before being a congressman, Milei became a public figure due to his persistent appearance on highly rated television programs, in which he expressed critical positions regarding the management of the economy and other public affairs in a very histrionic manner.

His candidate for vice president is the national deputy Victoria Villarruel.

Sergio Massa, Union for the Homeland

Sergio Massa is a lawyer, he is 51 years old, and has served as Minister of Economy of the Nation since August 2022. Before, he was a national deputy and president of the Lower House.

He has been married to Malena Galmarini since 2001, with whom he has two children. She also has a long career in the political scene and is the daughter of the politician Fernando Galmarini. Massa’s couple is currently president of Aysa, the public company for the provision of drinking water and management of sewage networks.

Sergio Massa is one of the three main partners of the Peronist coalition that came to power in 2019 under the name of the Frente de Todos, today the Unión por la Patria, together with President Alberto Fernández and – until now the most powerful of the three in political terms – Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, current vice president and former president.

Sergio Massa was the second most voted, but the Peronist election was below expectations and has no margin of error for October. © Gustavo Garello / AP

If Cristina Fernández represents a kind of left within Peronism, Massa is closer to the center. He has good links with various sectors of politics, business, unions and abroad.

Massa also has a long career in politics, which began in the late 1980s and early 1990s. At that time, he had joined the ranks of the Unión de Centro Democrático, a liberal party. Thus he approached the presidency of Carlos Menem, a Peronist who carried out neoliberal policies during that decade, and was secretary of Social Development during his government.

Towards the end of the decade he was elected deputy for the province of Buenos Aires for Peronism and after the 2001 crisis he joined the government of Eduardo Duhalde. He was left in charge of the National Social Security Administration, which manages the country’s pensions, and continued in office after the election of Néstor Kirchner as president in 2003.

In 2007, Massa won his first election for an executive position: mayor of the Tigre party, a town 15 kilometers north of the City of Buenos Aires. Between July 2008 and July 2009, he served as chief of staff in the Government of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, in which he replaced the current president Alberto Fernández.

Later, he distanced himself from Kirchnerism during the second term of Cristina Fernández and in 2013, with his own party, the Renewal Front, he ran in elections for deputies and widely surpassed the first candidate of the ruling party. With that victory under his arm in 2015, he competed in the presidential elections, but came third, behind Daniel Scioli, the Kirchnerist candidate, and the winner of those elections, Mauricio Macri.

Nor did he do well in the 2017 legislative elections, to which he ran as a senator. He then approached Cristina Fernández again and joined the Frente de Todos for the 2019 elections, which the candidate of that alliance, Alberto Fernández, won.

The Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, met with the head of AFIP, Carlos Castagneto, and Customs, Guillermo Michel, to analyze a program of tax relief measures for the second semester. © Ministry of Economy

His defenders consider that he is pragmatic, that he can dialogue with representatives of the most diverse sectors and that he took on the challenge of commanding the Ministry of Economy at a very complex moment and with pessimistic prospects.

But his detractors point him out as someone unreliable, easily changing positions and allies. One of the doubts generated by his candidacy is, if he eventually succeeds, to what extent he will be able to amalgamate Peronism, which came to these votes divided, and that with its last unity candidate, Alberto Fernández, brought its disputes to the day-to-day of the Government , making management difficult.

Union for the Fatherland He proposes, on the opposite path to Milei, to strengthen the State. His eventual government, he affirms in his electoral platform, should focus on recovering the internal market and caring for the most vulnerable sectors. He also calls for building a broad national agreement with other political forces and social sectors.

Unlike La Libertad Avanza, Unión por la Patria is socially progressive and promotes the defense of human rights and, for example, sexual rights, such as legal abortion.

His vice-presidential candidate is Agustín Rossi, current chief of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nation.

Patricia Bullrich, Together for Change

Patricia Bullrich is a political scientist, she is 67 years old, and was Minister of National Security during the Government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) and before a national deputy.

He was part of the centrist coalition La Alianza, with which Fernando De la Rúa came to the Presidency, who was in office when the 2001 crisis took place and left the Casa Rosada by helicopter.

Today, Bullrich is a member of the Republican Proposal (PRO) party of former President Mauricio Macri and one of the partners of Together for Changetogether with the Radical Civic Union – to which De la Rúa belonged – and the Civic Coalition.

The electoral platform of Together for Change calls to “rebuild” the country. From the economic point of view, he proposes a stabilization plan to curb inflation, which today is above 115% per year.

Patricia Bullrich, winner of the Argentine internal primaries of the conservative Juntos Por el Cambio and from now on the party’s presidential candidate, celebrates in Buenos Aires. © Juan Ignacio Roncoroni / EFE

Like Milei, this candidate proposes to lower public spending and taxes. In addition, she assures that she will quickly unify the different exchange rates (different values ​​that exist in Argentina for the dollar and that generate distortions in the economy). Likewise, she proposes to reduce state regulation on the private sector, with the aim of increasing employment in this area.

Bullrich defends right-wing positions. In fact, he is seen as the most right-wing offering in his coalition, particularly on security. Her voters consider her a firm hand that will put order and cut with what they consider excessive spending by the State.

In a certain kind of overlap with Massa, his critics give an account of a political journey in which he has gone through positions that seem irreconcilable. Bullrich began his political activity in adolescence, militating in the Peronist Youth. However, she denies having been part of the Montoneros guerrilla organization in her youth, despite the fact that some journalistic investigations assure that she was.

His vice-presidential candidate is Luis Petri, a politician from the province of Mendoza, in the center west of the country, and a former national deputy.