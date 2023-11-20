President-elect Javier Milei, from the A Liberdade Avança coalition, announced this Monday (20) a list of names that should join the administration of Casa Rosada in the coming years.

The first two who will be in charge of ministries during his government, which officially begins on December 10, are the lawyer Mariano Cúneo Libarona, who will be responsible for commanding the Ministry of Justice, and the federal deputy for the president-elect’s party, Carolina Píparo, in the direction of the National Social Security Administration (ANSES).

“Píparo will be director of ANSES and will be accompanied by a professional colleague, Juan Manuel Verón, who worked on reforming the pension system in Mexico,” she confirmed to Argentine radio Miter.

The economist also announced the name of Sandra Pettovello to head health, an area that will be part of Milei’s Ministry of Human Capital. Petovello is vice-president of the Union of the Democratic Center (Ucedé, from its Spanish acronym) party in Buenos Aires and studied Family Sciences at the Austral University.

One of the names that caught the most attention on the list presented is that of Florencio Randazzo, former Minister of the Interior and Transport under Cristina Kirchner, who confirmed that he will be part of the new government.

Other possibilities to join the Milei administration, which have not yet been confirmed, are Javier Iguacel, who was minister of Energy and the state oil company (YPF), and Luciano Laspina Guillermo Nielsen, current ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

For more “sensitive” areas, such as the Economy and the Federal Intelligence Agency, Milei stated that he would “present the names in the next few hours”.

The libertarian discarded the name of Miguel Ángel Toma, who was in charge of the Intelligence Secretariat during the presidency of Eduardo Duhalde, one of the analysts’ bets. “That wouldn’t be the case,” replied the economist.

For the economy, replacing the then defeated Sergio Massa, there are still no details about who will take on the role, but the elected official guaranteed that more information will be provided soon.