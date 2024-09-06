Argentina was on the ropes in the U-20 Women’s World Cup and, with the 3-1 defeat against the Netherlands, was going to be left out of the tournament. Serena Rodríguez saved the day and managed to tie the game this Thursday at the Pascual Guerrero stadium.

According to the criteria of

The Netherlands took the lead in the 16th minute from a set play when Veerle Buurman collected Emma Frijns’ low free-kick in the box to score the first goal of the match.

In the 38th minute, Argentina was on the ropes with the second goal for the Dutch, when Bo van Egmond had time to turn and finish in the penalty area after another pass from Frijns.

The Albicelestes managed to score before the end of the first half. In the 43rd minute, Sofía Domínguez brought down a ball in the Dutch area and placed the ball in the corner, after a very long pass from Luciana Pérez from her own half.

There was still one more goal to go in the first half and it was marked by controversy. The Dutch were awarded a risky penalty when the central referee, Veronika Bernatskaia, from Kyrgyzstan, cautioned an Argentine player. The Albicelestes remained protesting and Robine Lacroix scored the 3-1.

The Argentines did not give up and three minutes into the second half they found the goal to stop the game, when Serena Rodríguez sent it in after a series of rebounds in the Dutch area.

Shortly after the Argentine bench asked for a possible penalty to be reviewed for a handball in the Netherlands’ box and the referee was wrong to award it, Argentina scored the equaliser: Rodríguez took advantage of the Dutch goalkeeper’s hesitation, who did not come out to block a cross from Kishi Núñez. She did not even have to jump: she bent down to head it in, in the 77th minute.

Argentina’s chances of qualifying

After the thrashing in the first round (6-2 against North Korea), Argentina is still in the game: with one point, they will play the qualification game against Costa Rica on Sunday in Techo. The Dutch will have to face the ‘bogeyman’ of the group, which has two wins, 15 goals scored and two conceded in two games.

SPORTS

More Sports News