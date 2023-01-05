The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, invited on Wednesday (4) the dictator of China, Xi Jinping, to participate in the Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which will be held on January 24 in Buenos Aires, as confirmed by official sources to EFE.

“During 2022, Argentina undertook a work plan that included 15 thematic axes and more than 60 activities, with the intention of meeting the priorities of our region and seeking solidary responses to common challenges”, begins the letter sent by the Argentine president. , whose delivery was confirmed to EFE.

Last year, Argentina held the rotating presidency of Celac, which promotes the integration of 33 Latin American and Caribbean countries, during which it focused on post-pandemic economic recovery, regional health strategy, the ‘Celac agenda’ against corruption and food security.

In addition to the integration of Latin American and Caribbean infrastructure, environmental cooperation and the improvement of the situation and condition of women in the member countries were discussed.

“Likewise, as one of its main objectives, our country promoted the expansion and strengthening of CELAC’s links with extra-regional partners”, continues the document signed by Fernández.

In the letter, the Argentine president expressed that the VII Summit of Heads of State and Government, in which his country will conclude its temporary presidency, will be an occasion to “celebrate together the achievements obtained” and “will offer a new opportunity to dialogue about opportunities and challenges presented by the international context”.

Previously, Fernández had also sent, through the Argentine ambassador to the United States, Jorge Argüello, an invitation to his American counterpart, Joe Biden.

Argüello delivered the letter to the Undersecretary of State for Latin America, Brian Nichols, during a meeting at the embassy in Washington.

In addition, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva confirmed that he will be present at the meeting and should request reintegration into the bloc, after the withdrawal ordered by former President Jair Bolsonaro, who considered that the entity “gave protagonism to totalitarian regimes”.

In a recent interview with EFE, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Argentina, Santiago Cafiero, declared that the Lula government is committed to Argentina returning to CELAC.

In recent years, the governments of Argentina and Mexico have tried to strengthen CELAC as a counterweight to the Organization of American States (OAS), which is headquartered in the American capital.