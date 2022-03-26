Sunday, March 27, 2022
Argentina vs. Venezuela: see Di María's fantastic goal

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 26, 2022
Sports
Angel of Mary

Ángel di María, Argentine player.

Angel di Maria, Argentine player.

He scored the second goal of the game, and luxury.

Argentina defeated Venezuela 3-0 on Friday. in a match of the penultimate date of the qualifying round for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Nico González scored the first goal of the match. In the second part, Ángel Di María entered and was the protagonist scoring a great goal, which was the partial 2-0.

The attacker left enabled and defined with category, at minute 79.

