The second day of group A of the America’s Cup 2020 takes us to the capital of Brazil, to Brasilia, for one more edition of the Classic of the Rio de la Plata, this when Argentina Y Uruguay collide on the court of Mané Garrincha Stadium.

The albiceleste already debuted in the contest last Monday, with the 1-1 draw against the national team chili, duel where those of Scaloni they were far from showing their best version. For the match against the Charrúas, the Argentine squad jumps with the obligation to win so as not to lag behind in the group and arrive with less pressure to the game before Paraguay.

For its part, the celestial is presented in the tournament after two goalless draws that it added in the previous dates of the South American tie, against Paraguay Y Venezuela. However, unlike these encounters, Oscar Washington Tabárez will be able to use again Edinson cavani. The objective is to get at least one point to later face Chile, Bolivia and ParaguaY.

ALIGNMENTS

Argentina: Martinez; Molina Lucero, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; Rodríguez, De Paul, Lo Celso; Messi, Martínez, González. DT, Lionel Scaloni.

Uruguay: Muslera; González, Giménez, Godín, Viña; Bentancur, Torreira, De la Cruz, Valderde; Cavani, Suarez. DT. Oscar Washington Tabárez.

