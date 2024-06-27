The current champion of this competition secured their qualification to the quarterfinals of the Copa América 2024 after defeating Chile 1-0 with an agonizing goal from Lautaro Martínez. The match was very complicated for those led by Scaloni, he could have even conceded a goal but several saves by “Dibu” Martínez prevented it.
On the last day of Group A, Argentina will play Peru and, barring a combination of adverse results, will go first in the group.
Next, we will review injuries and suspensions from Lionel Scaloni’s team.
Lionel Messi: No studies will be done and he revealed that he had a fever before the victory of the Argentine National Team vs. Chili. “What do I know… It bothers me a little, but I was able to end up playing. I hope it’s nothing serious. It was at the beginning of the first play. I didn’t feel a sting, it got hard. He had a hard time moving freely because of the discomfort. I’ll see how we continue“Messi admitted after the match against Chile. It will be preserved.
Rodrigo De Paul and Giovanni Lo Celso They were reprimanded against Canada, so they had to be careful against Chile. They fulfilled it and there were no reprimands from the Argentine team in this match.
Just as he says regulation of the continental tournament in its Article 55 regarding the “Disciplinary Provisions”, it is established that during the group stage, Players who receive two yellow cards will automatically be excluded from the next match. .
The accumulation of yellow cards in the Group Stage is void from the start of the Quarterfinals. However, a player or official who, during the last match of the Group Stage, receives a caution that, by accumulation, entails his automatic suspension for the following match, must serve the suspension in the first match of the Quarterfinals.
More news about the 2024 Copa America
#Argentina #Peru #injured #suspended #date #group #stage #Copa #América
Leave a Reply