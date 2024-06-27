On the last day of Group A, Argentina will play Peru and, barring a combination of adverse results, will go first in the group.

They are not going to carry out studies on Leo Messi in New Jersey. They have to wait a few hours and the medical staff is going to see how he is doing just in Miami.

It’s a good sign that he was able to finish the game and he said he thought it was a contracture.

He will rest against Peru (as a great… pic.twitter.com/Je8RG6oUSC — Gastón Edul (@gastonedul) June 26, 2024

Just as he says regulation of the continental tournament in its Article 55 regarding the “Disciplinary Provisions”, it is established that during the group stage, Players who receive two yellow cards will automatically be excluded from the next match. .