There is less and less time until the start of the 2024 South American Pre-Olympic Tournamentwhich will take place in Venezuela for the first time and will serve to define the two South American teams that will participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
The tournament will involve the 10 teams with footballers under 23 years of age belonging to CONMEBOL, but just two They will be the ones who will get the ticket for one of the great sporting events of the year.
The Argentine team will have its debut on Sunday, January 21 at 8 p.m. (Argentine time) against Paraguay, at the Misael Delgado Sports Center stadium. We review everything you need to know.
In which stadium is Argentina-Paraguay played?
Date: Sunday January 21
Location: Venezuela
Stadium: Misael Delgado Sports Center
Schedule: 20:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 19:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela and 18:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru
Referee: To confirm
How can you see Argentina-Paraguay?
The Pre-Olympic will not go through TyC Sports, only through DSports, DirecTV's sports signal. To be able to observe it you must contract the additional package of the aforementioned signal. By streaming, you have the option of Fubo TV.
What is the latest news from Argentina?
Javier Mascherano will only have 22 players due to the absence of Julián Malatini, who was transferred from Defensa y Justicia to Werder Bremen and the German club did not release him. He had previously suffered the loss of Pedro De la Vega, who was torn and was replaced by Claudio Echeverri, River's jewel who was transferred to City.
What is the latest news from Paraguay?
The Paraguayan team comes from being defeated and lost two of the last five matches, but won the other three. The most recent match was a defeat against their Uruguayan counterpart, 4 to 1, in a preparatory test.
Possible alignments
Argentina: Leandro Brey; Joaquín García, Marco Di Césare, Nicolás Valentini, Valentín Barco; Cristian Medina, Juan Sforza, Ezequiel Fernández; Pablo Solari, Luciano Gondou and Thiago Almada.
Paraguay: Ángel González; Alan Núñez, Ronaldo DeJesús, Gilberto Flores, Dani Rivas; Fabrizio Peralta, Wilder Viera, Enso González; Ivan Leguizamon
Marcelo Perez and Marcelo Fernandez.
Forecast
Argentina will win 3 to 0, one from Solari, one from Gondou and the rest from the world champion Almada.
