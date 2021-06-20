The national teams of Argentina and Paraguay They meet this Sunday for the Copa América 2021. Both nations will meet at the national stadium in Brasilia in what promises to be an exciting encounter.
In the 22 precedents played between both teams in the Copa América, the albicelestes they have won 16 times, with six draws and no triumphs for Paraguay.
Where is the Argentina-Paraguay? The stadium that will host the meeting is the Nacional de Brasilia, with a capacity for 72,800 spectators for national and international stakes.
On which tv channel can I watch Argentina-Paraguay?
In Argentina you can watch the game on TyC Sports and TyC Sports Play.
In Bolivia the party transmits it COTAS Television.
In Mexico the party will tune in Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Fite.
In Brazil Interative Sport Plus will be responsible for broadcasting the game.
To see Brazil-Venezuela from Spain you must tune in Sky Sports.
When and what time is the Argentina-Paraguay? The stake is scheduled for Sunday June 13 at 9:00 p.m. Argentina / 19 Mexico / 02 Spain.
Where can I watch Argentina-Paraguay online? Throughout the world, this encounter can be observed through Facebook Watch on the official page of Conmebol.
What was the last result between Argentina and Paraguay?
The last time that both teams met in the Copa América, was in the 2019 edition of Brazil. There they finished 1-1, with Lionel Messi being the scorer for the albicelestes.
ARGENTINA
The Argentine team comes from equaling 1-1 against Chile and defeating Uruguay 1-0 in a really fierce match. With four units, he is the leader of Zone A.
Now they will have to face Paraguay, who won in their first match, then went free and now will go in search of their second win to be the leader alone.
PARAGUAY
Having won his first match at the Copa América 2021, he beat Bolivia 3-1 and put on a great performance. Now he must beat Argentina to continue on the right path.
ARGENTINA
Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina Lucero, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Marcos Acuña and Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Guido Rodríguez, Leandro Paredes or Exequiel Palacios; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez and Ángel Di María. DT: Lionel Scaloni.
PARAGUAY
Antony Silva; Alberto Espínola, Gustavo Gómez, Junior Alonso, Santiago Arzamendia; Mathías Villasanti, Robert Piris da Motta; Alejandro Romero Gamarra, Ángel Romero, Miguel Almirón; and Gabriel Ávalos. DT: Eduardo Berizzo.
