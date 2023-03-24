Argentina vs. Panama, live: the world champion premieres his crown

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Monumental stadium is overflowing with emotion for the premiere of the world title for Argentina.
The first match of the Albicelestes after Qatar 2022 is played at the Monumental stadium.
After three months of being wrapped in the maximum glory of soccer, the Argentines return to the streets this Thursday to savor the reminiscences left by the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the friendly match between the Albiceleste and Panama. It is the first game after the world title.
The streets of Buenos Aires were flooded with joy, once again; the city was dyed blue and white accompanied by horns and shouts of encouragement, again; they play. Today society returns to that December 18, 2022, national date for the great Argentine people.
Follow the game here:
Lineups of Argentina and Panama
