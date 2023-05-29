For the third and last date of Group A of the Sub 20 world that takes place in the Argentine Republic, the local team led by Javier Mascherano he won, thrashed and liked his counterpart from New Zealand: it was 5 to 0, with goals from Maestro Puch, Infantino, Luka Romero, Brian Aguirre from a penalty and Alejo Véliz.
Although he was already classified to the next instance before playing this match, the commitment played at the Bicentennial of San Juan helped those of “Jefecito” to continue establishing themselves in search of playing the grand final, which will be on June 11 in the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in La Plata.
Next, we will review everything you need to know about the confrontation that is coming in the round of 16 of the competition, against Nigeria, this Wednesday. Come on.
In which stadium will Argentina vs Nigeria be played?
Date: Wednesday May 31
Location: San Juan, Argentina
Stadium: Bicentennial.
Hours: 6:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay, 5:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, and 4:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.
Referee: To be confirmed
How can you watch Argentina vs Nigeria?
You can enjoy the game through the Public TV screen, DSports (610-619) and TyC Sports. In streaming, by TyC Sports Play.
What are the latest news from Argentina?
In the rear, captain Agustín Giay will return to the right side, Valentín Barco to the left and the central defenders will be Lautaro Di Lollo and Valentín Gómez. The doubts are from the midfield forward, where Federico Redondo and Luka Romero convinced with their performances, so they can get into the starting XI.
What is the latest news from Nigeria?
Nigeria finished in third place in D, with the same points as Brazil and Italy but worse goal difference. With 6 points out of 9, the Águilas” finished the group stage as the best third and for that reason they will face those of Masche. They debuted with a victory against the Dominican Republic (2-1), then they beat Italy by (2-0), both in Mendoza, and closed with a defeat against Brazil (2-0), in La Plata.
possible formations
Argentina: Gomes Gerth; Giay, Di Lollo, V. Gomez, Barco; Redondo, Perrone, Luka Romero; Aguirre, Veliz, Soule.
Nigeria: Chijioke Aniagboso; Augustine Njoku, Daniel Bameyi, Solomon Agbalaka, Abel Ogwueche; Daniel Bameyi, Daniel Daga
Jude Sunday; Victor Eletu, Samson Lawal, Salim Lawal.
Forecast
Argentina will have problems in the first minutes but then they will show their hierarchy and win 2-1. The goals? Luka Romero and Gauto.
