With the classification to round of 16 already sealedAfter the 3-0 victory against Guatemala in the second game and the 2-1 success against Uzbekistan at the start, the Argentine team will close their participation in the group stage of the Sub 20 world that is disputed in his country facing New Zealand, which is in second place with four units.
Next, we will review everything you need to know about this match that will be played this Friday, May 26, where Javier Mascherano will already be more relieved but will also be looking for a good result to continue his unbeaten record.
In which stadium will Argentina vs New Zealand be played?
Date: Friday May 26
Location: San Juan, Argentina
Stadium: Bicentennial.
Schedule: 18:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 17:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela and 16:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: To confirm
How can you watch Argentina vs New Zealand?
You can enjoy the game through the Public TV screen, DSports (610-619) and TyC Sports. In streaming, by TyC Sports Play.
What are the latest news from Argentina?
Valentín Barco has a blow but no injury, it was confirmed in the last few hours. Valentin Carboni ended up cramping. Lautaro Di Lollo will enter for Avilés, who was sent off against Guatemala.
What is the latest news from New Zealand?
The team led by Darren Bazeley drew 2-2 against Uzbekistan and will come to this clash with a forced injury: Jay Herdman, who scored a goal in that game, then was injured and it is difficult for him to be from the game.
possible formations
Argentina: Gomes Gerth; Giay, Di Lollo, V. Gomez, Vega; Tanlongo, Perrone, Luka Romero; Gauto, Veliz, Soulé.
New Zealand: Kees Sims, Everton OLeary, Isaac Hughes, Isaac Hughes, Finn Surman, Lukas Kelly-Heald, Fin Conchie, Jackson Manuel, Norman Garbett, Dan Mckay, Benjamin Wallace, Kian Donkers.
Forecast
Argentina will finish the group winning, as it went: 2 to 0, with a double from Gauto.
