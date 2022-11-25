Finally the turn has come Argentina and Mexico meet on the second day of group C. The team led by coach Lionel Scaloni, who arrived at the World Cup in Qatar after winning the Copa América, will have to win the match to be able to stay in the World Cup.

This is because their defeat against Saudi Arabia put them on a tightrope and now their permanence is at risk. This also applies to Mexico, who drew in the first game against Lewandowski’s team: Poland.

Table of Positions of Group C in Qatar 2022

As for group C of the World Cup, the scores are as follows:

Saudi Arabia: 3 points.

Poland: 1 point.

Mexico: 1 point.

Argentina: 0 points.

The Mexican team tied with Poland on November 22.

It should be remembered that if a team wins, it will add three points, if they tie the two will have one point and if they lose, therefore, they will have none.

Where and when will the match be played?

The duel between the ‘Albiceleste’ and the ‘Tri’ It is this Saturday, November 26, 2022. It will be played at the Lusail Stadium, the largest field of this edition of the World Cup and where the final of the tournament will take place.

According to the official schedules, the confrontation will begin at 2:00 pm (Colombian time).

What channels will you be able to watch the duel on?

The tense match between Argentina and Mexico sIt can be seen on the national channels ‘Caracol’ and ‘RCN’. On the other hand, DirecTV will also broadcast it for those who have a subscription.

If you want to see it on the internet, another option is to follow the live signal on the official page of ‘Canal Caracol’.

