Argentina goes against Mexico, to kill or be killed. There is no other… pic.twitter.com/ckjPeI4wyI – Young Soccer Players MX (@Jovenesfutmx) November 22, 2022

After the surprise defeat, the coach Lioel Scaloni He admitted his sadness for not having started as expected, although in the end they must get up. At the same time, he complained about the offsides in which they constantly fell, but now they have to fully analyze everything to resolve it for the duel against Mexico.

Likewise, captain Lionel Messi released: “It is time to show that we are strong. This group is not going to leave people stranded ”.

On the other hand, the Tricolor coach, the Argentine Gerardo Martinoknows that the team dominated its rival, but they could not make it happen, again going through the lack of a goal, something that they know they must improve for Saturday.

“It was a game where in the first half we deserved to leave with an advantage and in the second half we didn’t have so many clear arrivals but in general terms I think we should have won. It’s a World Cup and with even teams you need to be more effective”said the helmsman.

Stadium: Lusail Iconic

Schedule: Saturday, November 26, 13 hours in Mexico; 15 hours in the United States; 16 hours in Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil; 20 hours in Spain and 22 hours in Qatar.

Referee: to designate

VAR: to designate

🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 🔥 With a combination of results, Mexico could ELIMINATE Argentina from the World Cup next Saturday.#Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/3pwTYacUom – ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) November 22, 2022