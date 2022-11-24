After the debut of both teams in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, it will be next Saturday, November 26, when they face each other with the hope of adding three points. The Argentine national team was surprisingly comeback 2-1 by Saudi Arabiawhile the Mexican team could not go from 0-0 against Polandwhere Guillermo Ochoa prevented the fall of the Aztecs by saving a penalty from Robert Lewandowski.
Argentina
After the surprise defeat, the coach Lioel Scaloni He admitted his sadness for not having started as expected, although in the end they must get up. At the same time, he complained about the offsides in which they constantly fell, but now they have to fully analyze everything to resolve it for the duel against Mexico.
Likewise, captain Lionel Messi released: “It is time to show that we are strong. This group is not going to leave people stranded ”.
Mexico
On the other hand, the Tricolor coach, the Argentine Gerardo Martinoknows that the team dominated its rival, but they could not make it happen, again going through the lack of a goal, something that they know they must improve for Saturday.
“It was a game where in the first half we deserved to leave with an advantage and in the second half we didn’t have so many clear arrivals but in general terms I think we should have won. It’s a World Cup and with even teams you need to be more effective”said the helmsman.
City: lusail
Stadium: Lusail Iconic
Schedule: Saturday, November 26, 13 hours in Mexico; 15 hours in the United States; 16 hours in Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil; 20 hours in Spain and 22 hours in Qatar.
Referee: to designate
VAR: to designate
Channels: TyC Sports, Public Television, DeporTV and DirecTV Sports
Online Streaming: TyC Sports Play, Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play
Channels: Las Estrellas, Azteca 7, TUDN, ViX and SKY Sports
Online Streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, VIX+
Channels: World Goal
Online Streaming: World Goal
Channels: FOX Sports, Telemundo, Peacock, FOX Network
Online Streaming: Telemundo Sports
Channels: Caracol TV, RCN Television and DIRECTV Sports Colombia
Online Streaming: snail play
Injury news in Argentina
No casualties after the duel against Saudi Arabia
News of injuries in Mexico
No losses after the duel against Poland
Forecast of the match between Argentina and Mexico
Argentina 1-1 Mexico
