With Argentina playing on the edge of elimination, Lionel Messi appeared to score the first goal in Saturday’s 2-0 win against Mexico in Qatar-2022, where his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappé achieved a double with which France beat Denmark 2-1 and advanced to the round of 16, but a strong fight broke out in the stands.

The ‘Bleus’, the first team classified mathematically, lead Group D with six points ahead of Australia (3), Denmark (1) and Tunisia (1).

In group C, Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 with the first goal in a World Cup Robert Lewandowski.

The two tickets for that key will be decided on Wednesday in a heart-stopping last day in which Poland, the leader with four points, will face Argentina, which dodged elimination, rose to second place with three points and now depends on itself to sort out.

Mexico, last with one point, will need at least one win against Saudi Arabia, which has three. The unexpected initial defeat of Argentina against Saudi Arabia forced her to the life and death duel on Saturday against Mexico in the impressive Lusail stadium (88,966 spectators), where the two passionate fans created an extraordinary atmosphere in the highest attendance at a World Cup since the final of United States-94 (94,194).

tremendous grab

The match was also played outside the stadium and in its stands, as the fans of both teams faced each other.

The videos show that the fans had no tolerance and went to blows, something that the cameras captured.

Argentines and Mexicans came to blows in embarrassing events that were rejected.

