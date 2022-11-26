While Mexico tied with Poland and has more mathematical possibilities to be in the next phase of the World Cup, the reality on the side of the gauchos it’s totally different. The defeat against Saudi Arabia left those led by Lionel Scaloni with the obligation to beat the Aztecs to continue fighting for permanence in Qatar 2022.

“We did not expect to start like this. Now we have to turn the page and think about what comes next because it continues to depend on us. This group hasn’t gone through a situation like this for a long time and we really have to show that this group is strong,” said Lionel Messi, after the defeat against Saudi Arabia.

Those led by Lionel Scaloni arrived in Qatar with a streak of 36 games without losing and, in addition, with the label of favorites to win the World Cup, but very early football would give its first surprise and the Argentines would fall 2-1 against him. who seemed the easiest opponent in group C.

On the other hand, the Mexicans led by Gerardo el ‘Tata’ Martino, faced the Polish National Team with their star, Robert Lewandowski, achieving a zero-goal draw, which will force them to score against Argentina thinking about their qualification to the round of 16. final and, taking into account that his last game is against the Arabs.

Argentina vs. Mexico: background and statistics

Recent statistics and history favor Messi’s team. From 2005 to today, these two teams have met ten times, leaving three draws and seven victories for the gauchos:

Friendly 2005: 1-1.

Confederations Cup 2005: 1-1 and after going to penalties, Argentina would win the series 6-5.

World Cup 2006: 2-1 in favor of Argentina.

Copa América 2007: 3-0 in favor of Argentina.

Friendly 2008: 4-1 in favor of Argentina.

2010 World Cup: 3-1 in favor of Argentina.

Friendly 2015: 2-2.

Friendly 2018: 2-0 in favor of Argentina.

Friendly 2019: 4-0 in favor of Argentina.

In World Cups, they have met three times (1930, 2006, 2010) and three have been victories for Argentina. Mexico has only won 4 times out of a total of 26 matches.

At least the statistics give an overview for what will surely be a great and definitive match.

Two Argentine strategists face each other

“I am not unaware of the importance of the game for both Mexico and Argentina. I am not unaware that the future of the two teams depends a lot on what happens tomorrow. We never imagined a scenario like the one that will take place tomorrow, but in the end, we work for Mexico and we want the best for Mexico,” Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino stated at a press conference, after answering the question about his feelings about being Argentine. and face the selection of his country.

The Argentine made his debut with Mexico in 2019 and has led the team in 64 games, including the match against Poland, winning 40 of them, drawing thirteen times and losing eleven times.

Although the results have been positive, on many occasions his game has left doubts and winning over the Mexican people has not been easy. Other foreign coaches such as Juan Carlos Osorio have also had this luck.

‘Tata’ Martino already knows what it’s like to lead Argentina and he also knows what it’s like to lose against them. In 2019, he played a friendly in Texas, as one of his first games with “El Tri” and would be thrashed 4-0, with an albiceleste led by his current coach, Scaloni.

“People know what this group has really given and what it is going to give. As for the group, we are fine, knowing that we have an important game tomorrow and that, luckily, it depends on us” declared Scaloni at the press conference prior to the game against Mexico.

The Argentine DT did not know what it was like to lose since 2019, when he would be defeated 2-0 by Brazil in the Copa América semifinal, but this World Cup has not been easy for him even before it started.

The absence of several players who have been a fundamental part of the game scheme has put the albiceleste coach in trouble. It was the cases of Lo Celso, Nicolás González and Joaquín Correa who were part of the previous list and, finally, were called off.

Now against Mexico, the possibility of staying alive will be at stake against a rival who wants to beat them for the first time in a World Cup and who, at least in the first game, showed more solidity than his team.

‘Dibu’ Martinez vs. ‘Memo’ Ochoa

At the Lusail stadium, the goalkeepers of the Mexican and Argentine national teams will experience their own match. On the one hand, ‘Memo’ Ochoa, goalkeeper for the Mexican National Team, comes from being a figure against Poland, after saving a penalty from one of his great scorers, Robert Lewandowski, and helping his team to score the first point in Qatar.

The panorama on the other side is not so optimistic, ‘Dibu’ Martínez, an Argentine goalkeeper, has just received two goals from the Saudi Arabian team and was strongly questioned, because for many, in scoring the tie, he could have done more.

‘Dibu’, became a fundamental part of the ‘Scaloneta’, during the Copa América in 2021. Although the starting position was held by Franco Armaní, who was not there due to Covid-19, his presentation in said contest was transcendental for obtaining the long-awaited title for Messi’s team. The goalkeeper has been remembered for the famous penalty shootout against Colombia in which he saved two shots.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper has played 20 games wearing the Argentina National Team jersey, conceding 7 goals and not conceding a goal on 14 occasions. Martínez has spent 1,750 minutes with the albiceleste.

On behalf of the Mexican National Team, we have the experienced and five-time World Cup player, Guillermo Ochoa, who at 37 is already a benchmark for “El Tri.”

Ochoa has in his record more than 11,000 minutes played with the Mexican flag, 133 games, the same number of goals he has conceded. Of those 133, he only hasn’t conceded a goal in 57 opportunities.

Messi’s last world cup

In addition to what football means for Argentines, this World Cup has a different color for Lio Messi, the greatest figure of the Argentine National Team, as he would be playing his last minutes in a World Cup.

“As I have always said, I love playing against the best and I think this is an opportunity. For me, he is the best in the world. It’s a special moment because seeing him face to face and playing against him is something very nice”, this is how Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano referred, when asked about Messi.

Without a doubt, the captain of Argentina and one of the most representative figures in world football will play a very important role in getting the points against Mexico and, why not, help his team score.

On Saturday, November 26, all the attention and the reflectors will be on the 10th and Argentina, which if they do not win, could be saying goodbye prematurely to Qatar 2022.

match schedule

The Argentina vs. Mexico match will be played on Saturday, November 26, around 2:00 p.m. (Bogotá-Quito-Lima time), at the Lusail stadium in Qatar, which has a capacity for 80,000 people.