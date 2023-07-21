The 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup is just around the corner and soccer fans around the world are eager to enjoy one of the biggest sporting events on the planet. In Argentinafans of the sport are waiting to see their team, which will participate in the event to be held in Australia and New Zealand, from July 20 to August 20, 2023.
The squad led by Germán Portanova will make its debut in the competition against Italy, with the expectation of being able to achieve a victory for the first time in the history of the World Cups for the Albiceleste, and why not dream of qualifying for the round of 16. The first step will be here. We review the previous one.
In which stadium is Argentina-Italy played?
Date: Monday July 24
Location: Auckland, New Zealand
Stadium: Eden Park, Auckland
Schedule: 8:00 in Spain, 3:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 2:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela and 1:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 0:00 in Mexico
Referee: To confirm
How can you see Argentina-Italy?
The match can be watched on DirecTV, channel 610, or through DGo on all your devices.
What are the latest news from Argentina?
Germán Portanova’s team was divided into three groups to be able to travel to New Zealand, the last of them will be arriving in the next few hours. The starting XI has not yet been confirmed, but it is expected to be the same one that beat Peru in the last friendly, where they won 4-0, according to the site of live results Flashscore.
What is the latest news from Italy?
After a Euro Cup that disappointed many in Italy, the Azzurri returned to a World Cup two decades later in 2019. It is time to show that they can go further than the quarterfinals.
possible formations
Argentina: Belt; Gabriela Chávez, Miriam Mayorga, Cometti, Romina Núñez; Daiana Falfán, Yamila Rodríguez, Bonsegundo, Lorena Benítez; Mariana Larroquette and Banini.
Italy: L. Giuliani; M. Lenzini, B. Orsi, E. Linari, L. Boattin; V. Cernoia, M. Giugliano, A. Caruso, S. Cantore;C. Girelli, B. Bonansea.
Forecast
Italy will take advantage through Bonansea, but Argentina will equalize on the hour, a goal by Bonsegundo. 1 to 1.
