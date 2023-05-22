After the hard and hard-fought victory against Uzbekistan in the debut of the Under 20 World Cup that he is hosting in his country, the selection Argentinawho reversed the result and won 2-1 with goals from Alejo Véliz and Valentín Carboninow I know will measure with Guatemalafor the second date of Group A that also integrates New Zealand.
Next, we will review everything you need to know about this match that will be played this Tuesday, May 23, where Javier Mascherano’s men will look for another victory for total peace of mind.
More news about the U-20 World Cup:
In which stadium will Argentina vs Guatemala be played?
Date: Monday May 23
Location: Santiago del Estero, Argentina
Stadium: Unique Mother of Cities.
Schedule: 18:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 17:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela and 16:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: Halil Umut Meler
How can you watch Argentina vs Guatemala?
You can enjoy the game through the Public TV screen, DSports (610-619) and TyC Sports. In streaming, by TyC Sports Play.
What is the latest news from Guatemala?
Argentina’s rival comes from losing 1-0 against New Zealand in their debut. Offshore attacker Norman Garbett, who took advantage of a masterful long pass from his teammate Fin Conchie, scored the winning goal in Santiago del Estero, and will seek to recover in this difficult game against the hosts.
What are the latest news from Argentina?
It is possible that Mascherano will make some changes for the clash against Guatemala that could seal the classification to the next instance of the World Cup: the chance of modifications would be generated in the midfield and even in the attack of the Argentine team.
possible formations
Argentina: Federico Gomes Gerth; Agustín Giay, Lautaro Di Lollo, Valentín Gómez, Valentín Barco; Maximo Perrone, Mateo Tanlongo, Valentin Carboni; Matías Soulé, Alejo Véliz and Brian Aguirre. DT: Javier Mascherano.
Guatemala: Fausto Delgado or Jorge Moreno; Mathius Gaitán, Jonathan Franco, Andy Domínguez, Jeshua Urizar; Carlos Santos, Nestor Cabrera, Arquímidez Ordóñez, Daniel Cardoza; Allan Juárez and Figo Montaño. DT: Rafael Loredo.
Forecast
Argentina will have triple G: win, like, thrash. 3-0, a brace from Soulé and the rest from Véliz.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Argentina #Guatemala #watch #game #live #stream #lineups #forecast #U20 #World #Cup
Leave a Reply