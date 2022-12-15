Argentina vs. France: this will be the referee of the World Cup final in Qatar

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Messi vs. Mbappé: PSG players meet in the World Cup final in Qatar.
Messi vs. Mbappé: PSG players meet in the World Cup final in Qatar.
The game will be next Sunday.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 15, 2022, 01:21 PM
The 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France will be refereed on Sunday by the Polish Szymon MarciniakFIFA announced on Thursday.
Marciniak, 41, has already led both teams this tournament: in Argentina’s round of 16 win against Australia (2-1) and France’s win against Denmark (2-1) in the group stage.
(‘I was knocked out’: fan breaks his silence about the ball that Mbappé gave him)
(This was the fatal abuse of a Moroccan child that tarnished the triumph of France)
He is 41 years old. She was born on July 1, 1981 in the city of Plock. He debuted in the first division of his country in 2009 and since 2011 he has been part of the panel of the Fifa.
He was in charge of eight games in the Champions Leaguein a World Cup qualifying game and two team friendlies.
will not judge alone
The Pole will be helped in bands by his compatriots Pawel Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz.
The American Ismail Elfath will be the fourth referee. Accompanying all of them in video arbitration work will be the Polish Tomasz Kwiatkowskithe Venezuelan Juan Sotothe American Kyle Atkins and the mexican Fernando Guerrero.
Likewise, the Qatari Abdulrahman Al Jassim will be in charge of leading the match for third and fourth place between Croatia and Moroccowith the also members of the host country Taleb Al Marri and Saud Ahmed Almaqaleh as auxiliaries.
The fourth official will be the Brazilian Raphael Claus and in charge of the video arbitration will be the Chilean Julio Bascunanthe collegiate of the Netherlands Pol Van Boekelthe brazilian Bruno Pires and the american Armando Villarreal.
(Miguel ‘Supermán’ López: Astana manager spoke, ‘he broke the rules’)
EFE
December 15, 2022, 01:21 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Argentina #France #referee #World #Cup #final #Qatar
Leave a Reply