Argentina vs. France: this will be the referee of the World Cup final in Qatar

The 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France will be refereed on Sunday by the Polish Szymon MarciniakFIFA announced on Thursday.

Marciniak, 41, has already led both teams this tournament: in Argentina’s round of 16 win against Australia (2-1) and France’s win against Denmark (2-1) in the group stage.

(‘I was knocked out’: fan breaks his silence about the ball that Mbappé gave him)

(This was the fatal abuse of a Moroccan child that tarnished the triumph of France)

He is 41 years old. She was born on July 1, 1981 in the city of Plock. He debuted in the first division of his country in 2009 and since 2011 he has been part of the panel of the Fifa.

He was in charge of eight games in the Champions Leaguein a World Cup qualifying game and two team friendlies.

will not judge alone

The Pole will be helped in bands by his compatriots Pawel Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz.

The American Ismail Elfath will be the fourth referee. Accompanying all of them in video arbitration work will be the Polish Tomasz Kwiatkowskithe Venezuelan Juan Sotothe American Kyle Atkins and the mexican Fernando Guerrero.

Likewise, the Qatari Abdulrahman Al Jassim will be in charge of leading the match for third and fourth place between Croatia and Moroccowith the also members of the host country Taleb Al Marri and Saud Ahmed Almaqaleh as auxiliaries.

The fourth official will be the Brazilian Raphael Claus and in charge of the video arbitration will be the Chilean Julio Bascunanthe collegiate of the Netherlands Pol Van Boekelthe brazilian Bruno Pires and the american Armando Villarreal.

(Miguel ‘Supermán’ López: Astana manager spoke, ‘he broke the rules’)

​

EFE