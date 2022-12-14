The second semifinal of the Qatar 2022 World Cup between France and Morocco ended where the French team advanced to the grand final for the second consecutive World Cup after winning 2-0 with goals from Theo Hernandez Y Randal Kolo. They will defend their crown against Lionel Messi’s Argentine team.
While, on their own, the albiceleste advanced to the final without major drawbacks by thrashing Croatia 3-0 in the regulation 90 minutes with goals from Lionel Messi and a brace from Julian Alvarez.
In this way, we leave you with all the information so that you do not miss the grand final between Argentina and France in Qatar 2022.
Channel: Sky, Azteca 7, Canal de Las Estrellas, TUDN.
live streaming: Blue To Go, ViX+ and aztecadeportes.com
Channel: Public Television, Depor TV, DirecTV Sports and Las Estrellas.
live streaming: DirecTV Sports App.
Channel: World Goal and TVE La 1.
live streamingo: Gol Mundial App, fuboTV Spain and RTVE.es
Channel: Sling, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC.
Live streaming: UFORIA App, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, Peacock.
Channel: DirecTV.
Live streaming: DirecTV Go.
Until now, Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez He is the only Argentine footballer in doubt for the final due to an ankle injury. The rest that were touched (say mary Y Paul’s) are fit to play.
Likewise, coin Y montiel They are available again, the two footballers who missed the semifinal due to accumulation of yellow cards.
Adrien Rabiot He did not see activity in the semifinal against Morocco, after presenting the flu, but if he recovered he would be available for the final.
The same way, Dayot Upamecano He did not see activity because he also had the flu, but he was present on the substitute bench.
It should be remembered that Lucas Hernandez he was out of the competition after suffering a cruciate ligament injury to his right knee, after playing 11 minutes in the group stage against Australia.
On this occasion it will be a final of reserved forecasts, since both teams are very strong, although the balance is only tilted a little more towards the side of the albiceleste for having Lionel Messi who is having an unforgettable World Cup full of records and where he is a candidate to win the MVP.
On this occasion, we see Argentina superior and we do not doubt that it can be defined on penalties, we go with Argentina 2-1 in overtime.
Argentina 2-1 France.
