Argentina and France meet on Sunday at the stadium lusail in a duel three stars.

The winning team from the final of the World Cup in Qatar-2000 will be done with a third world title, approaching the record of Brazil (five) and Italy Y Germany (four each).

It will be a high-flying duel, with Leo Messi, For many, the best player in recent years and even in history, who at the age of 35 is looking for the only title missing from his record, against what seems to be his successor, Kylian Mbappe, who at almost 24 years old is already looking for his second star, after having helped France, at the age of 19, to win thel World Cup in Russia-2018.

Both teams present feared duos in attack, since if Messi and Mbappé lead the tournament’s scorer table with five goals, Julián Álvarez and Olivier Giroud They carry four each.

The World Cup and its final on Sunday have paralyzed the world and the rest of the political or social news seems to have passed into the background.

In this way, the president of ArgentinaAlberto Fernandezhe wished his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron all the best for the future, except on Sunday, when the teams of their countries play the World Cup final in Qatar.

Queues for an entrance

Both the Argentines and the French are eagerly seeking a ticket to the World Cup final, but there are two factors they didn’t count on.

But there is no. They are already sold out and therefore it is difficult to get a ticket to witness the coronation of your team.

And the other is that they are very expensive. The value increased 40 percent of the tickets in the final of Russia 2018.

Category 1: 1,512 euros, about $7 million

Category 2: 943 euros, around $4.7 million

Category 3: 568 euros, about $2.8 million

Category 4 (only for residents): 188 euros, $940,000

