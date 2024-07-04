Argentina, the world champion and defending champion of the Copa América, will play this Thursday for its place in the semifinal of the 2024 edition, against the Ecuadorian national team. The match will be played at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

Lionel Scaloni’s team is heading into this stage with a perfect campaign, having won all three of its first-round matches without conceding a goal (2-0 against Canada, 1-0 against Chile and 2-0 against Peru). On paper, they are the favourites.

Star Lionel Messi returns with Argentina after missing the match against Peru due to muscle strain. will play his 38th match in the Copa América.

Ecuador, meanwhile, came into this stage as second in Group B, with four points. After losing in its debut against Venezuela (1-2), it beat Jamaica 3-1 and drew 0-0 against Mexico to advance to the quarterfinals.

Argentina vs. Ecuador, live and minute by minute in the Copa América