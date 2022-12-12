Doha (AFP) – With the semifinals, the World Cup in Qatar enters the penultimate rung for the four teams that remain alive to achieve glory. Achieve the dream of every footballer as a child. In this fight for survival, Argentina and Croatia meet on Tuesday, December 13, while France and Morocco do so on Wednesday. Four teams that go for everything.

The calendar and the results of the World Cup in Qatar. © France 24

In these two games that begin at 10:00 p.m. local time (2:00 p.m. Bogotá, Lima, Quito), Argentina and France start as clear favorites, so a duel between Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappé, teammates, could be guessed on the horizon. in Paris Saint Germain, on the horizon.

At 35, for Messi it is the great and probably the last chance to achieve his dream of winning the World Cup, the only title missing from his record, after having achieved everything at the club and national team level (U-20 World Cup, Olympic gold and Copa América).

And above all to match the mythical Diego Maradona, who won the World Cup in Mexico-86 and whose comparison with the legendary former player of Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Naples haunts him.

Lionel Messi is preparing to take the penalty that was Argentina’s second goal against the Netherlands in the quarterfinal match of the World Cup in Qatar, on December 9, 2022 at the Lusail stadium, north of Doha © Manan Vatsyayana / AFP/Files

“We got into the semifinals, which is something spectacular. Diego (Maradona) is watching us from above, pushing, hopefully it will continue like this until the end,” Messi said after the victory in the quarterfinals against the Netherlands (4-3 on penalties, 2 -2 after 120 minutes).

Mbappé in the footsteps of Pelé

For Mbappé, who will turn 24 on December 20, two days after the World Cup final, it would be the opportunity to hit the table definitively and unofficially proclaim himself the best world player of the moment.

“I have planned my season based on this tournament, both physically and mentally,” Mbappé declared before the quarter-final match against England, which his team won 2-1.

Kylian Mbappé celebrates winning a penalty for England during the World Cup quarter-final match against France in Qatar on December 10, 2022 at Al Bayt Stadium, north of Doha © Antonin Thuillier / AFP/Archives

“The World Cup is an obsession, it is the competition of my dreams,” he added, making his objectives clear.

If Messi were to come close to Maradona by winning the title, Mbappé would emulate Pelé if they beat Morocco in the semifinals and then Argentina or Croatia in Sunday’s final at the Lusail stadium.

Pelé won two consecutive World Cups in 1958 and 1962, as well as a third in 1970, the only footballer to have three titles to his credit, and Mbappé, if he were crowned in Qatar-2022, would also get his second win in a row, after winning in Russia. -2018, when he was only 19 years old.

For now, in the duel between Mbappé and Messi, the French striker leads the scorers’ table with five goals, one more than Messi.

Duel Messi – Modric

But before the ‘dream’ final between Messi, whom many consider the best in recent times, and his possible successor, Kylian Mbappé, Argentina must win on Tuesday at the Lusail Stadium against Croatia, which knocked out Brazil in the quarterfinals. (4-2 on penalties, after 1-1 in 120 minutes).

“It will be a very tough match, it is a great team that played equally to Brazil, and at times it was much better. They have very good players, especially in the midfield, who have been working with the same coach since the last World Cup, they know very well”, Messi said.

Luka Modric controls a ball with his chest during a training session for the Croatian national team, on December 11, 2022 in Doha © Jack Guez / AFP

If Croatia gives a new surprise, there could be a repeat of the Russia 2018 final between Modric and Mbappé.

“I think they all gave us up for dead but we have shown once again that we never gave up. Nobody thought we could go that far but the important thing is that between us we had faith, trust,” Modric said after leaving Brazil out.

Nor will it be easy for France to defeat a highly motivated and morale-heavy Morocco with the most difficult route among the semi-finalists, having eliminated Belgium, Spain and Portugal.

Having become the first African country to reach the semi-finals, an entire continent and the Arab world are dreaming of another feat in the semi-final against France on Wednesday at Al Bayt Stadium.