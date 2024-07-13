The 2024 Copa América grand final is drawing closer: the top tournament for national teams on the American continent will conclude on July 14.
This Tuesday, Argentina secured the first ticket thanks to a 2-0 victory over Canada. The goals were scored by Julián Álvarez, in the first half, and Lionel Messi, who scored for the first time in the tournament.
Scaloni’s men were waiting for their rival, who has already been confirmed: Colombiawho beat Uruguay in the other semi-final and with the help of another Argentine coach like Néstor Lorenzo, will go for the big trophy, in what will be a great match. Let’s go with the preview and lineups.
The world champion has no injuries or suspensions for this match compared to the encounter against Ecuador, so coach Scaloni will be able to repeat the team if he so wishes. Acuña is recovering to reach the final and will be availableHe still has three training sessions to decide. Scaloni always surprises with his approaches and the respective names, so we will have to be attentive in the next few hours to be able to start outlining the team that he will stop, especially taking into account that he also does it and modifies it based on the rival, the strengths and weaknesses of the opponent.
Colombia has gone 28 games without losing, under the leadership of their coach Néstor Lorenzo. The Cafeteros will have a forced absence with the Daniel Muñoz’s expulsionwhich Lorenzo could cover with Santiago Arias. The one who is in doubt is Richard Rioswho was injured in the semi-finals and could be replaced by Kevin Castaño.
ARGENTINA: Draw Martinez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Di Maria.
COLOMBIA: Vargas; Arias, Sanchez, Cuesta, Mojica; Rios, Lerma, James Rodriguez; Diaz, Arias, Cordoba.
