Colombia one of the last cards is played on Tuesday to reach the Qatar World Cup-2022 versus a Argentina decimated and without its leader, Lionel Messi, but on a roll and encouraged by some 50,000 fans in Córdoba (center).

Just three dates from the closing of the South American qualifier, the coffee team (17 points) is sixth in the table, for the moment outside the two direct places still available and the fifth that allows a playoff with the Asian confederation.

In contention are Ecuador (24), Peru (20), Uruguay (19) and even Chile (16). La Albiceleste (32), escort of the leader Brazil (36), faces the clash with the classification in the pocket. But it motivates her to maintain an undefeated 28 games.

Without his stickman, Messi won a tough battle against Chile 2-1 in the Calama desert, at an altitude of 2,400 meters. Instead, Colombia fell to their stronghold of Barranquilla 1-0 against Peru. Drag the weight of six games without winning and more than 550 minutes without scoring a goal.

“The odds are against us, but we want to challenge them,” said Colombian striker Radamel Falcao Garcia, one of the old sea wolves called up by DT Reinaldo Rueda for this difficult save.

The numbers

Statistics favor the Argentines. Against Colombia they have met 39 times, clearly the advantage is great, since they have been successful in 19 games.

Colombia has only been able to win 10 matches and there have been 11 draws, which is of no use for this match on Tuesday.

For the tie, things do not change, because of the 11 games played, Argentina has won nine and Colombia only three.

