The countdown has begun for the grand final of the 2024 Copa América. On Sunday it will be known if Argentina will become two-time champion of the competition or if Colombia will get its second cup in history. The stage designated for this duel is the Hard Rock Stadium of Miami.
The right back of the Argentine national team and in charge of important penalties is training separately, doing physical therapy work. A priori, it would not be a serious matter, but he did not train with his teammates.
At the moment, he is the only player in doubt for the final on the Scaloneta side, although he will probably be present without problems.
In the last match against Uruguay, Richard Ríos left the field in pain and with an apparent injury. His presence in Sunday’s final is still being evaluated, but in principle he will be available to Néstor Lorenzo.
The only player who will not be part of the match is Jhon Lucumí, who was injured in the first match of this Copa América and is still undergoing the corresponding recovery.
For this last duel of the competition, luckily for Lionel Scaloni, Argentina does not have any sanctioned players. However, Colombia if he is going to be suspended due to a sanction.
Is about Daniel Munoz who received a red card for a second yellow card in the semi-final match against Uruguay and will therefore not be able to play in the final of the competition.
More news from the 2024 Copa America:
#Argentina #Colombia #suspended #injured #players #Copa #America #final
Leave a Reply