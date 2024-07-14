Colombia presents only one modification

Due to the expulsion of Daniel Muñoz in the semi-final victory against Uruguay, Néstor Lorenzo had to give Santiago Arias, a player from the Brazilian Bahia, a place in his line of four defenders. Thus, the eleven that will take to the field is the following: Camilo Vargas, Santiago Arias, Dávinson Sánchez, Carlos Cuesta, Johan Mojica, Jhon Arias, Jefferson Lerma, Richard Ríos, James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz and Jhon Córdoba.