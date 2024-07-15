The start of the match is delayed by 30 minutes due to incidents

Incidents involving fans trying to enter the stadium without tickets forced the organizers to delay the start of the Copa America final by 30 minutes. The stadium gates are closed and there are hundreds of people outside with their entrance tickets. The players of the Argentina and Colombia national teams suspended warm-ups and returned to the locker rooms.

The stadium is only a third full with just 10 minutes to go until the kick-off time agreed before the suspension.

The tournament organisers and security forces had agreed to open the gates to the stadium three hours before the final, in anticipation of the congestion that could be caused by the coming together of two of the tournament’s largest fan bases. However, from five hours before the start of the match, numerous fans began to gather at the gates of the Hard Rock, initially in a festive mood that became more tense as the time for the gates to open approached.

The organizers closed the entrances when hundreds of fans began to climb the stadium fences and jump the turnstiles. After reaching the inside, they ran through different access corridors to the stands. The Florida Police had to reinforce security as soon as order was restored and within a few minutes they arrested several of the fans who entered without tickets.