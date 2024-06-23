Lionel Messi and Argentina kicked off their 2024 Copa América campaign against Canada, and the reigning champions reminded the world why they are the favorites to win the tournament after a 2-0 victory over Jesse Marsch’s team, with goals from Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez.
Meanwhile, in the other match in Group A, Chile and Peru had no differences in the classic, and tied 0 to 0. We reviewed injuries and suspensions for both.
Did not have.
Rodrigo De Paul and Giovanni Lo Celso They were reprimanded against Canada, so they will have to be careful against Chile.
Just as he says regulation of the continental tournament in its Article 55 regarding the “Disciplinary Provisions”, it is established that during the group stage, Players who receive two yellow cards will automatically be excluded from the next match. .
Diego Valdes He was replaced against Peru due to an injury. Everything seems to indicate that he will not be present against Argentina, so coach Ricardo Gareca could lean towards Darío Osorio.
Erick Pulgar, Víctor Dávila and Alexis Sánchez They were reprimanded against Peru, so they will have to be careful against Argentina.
The accumulation of yellow cards in the Group Stage is void as of the start of the Quarterfinals. However, a player or official who, during the last match of the Group Stage, receives a caution that, by accumulation, entails his automatic suspension for the following match, must serve the suspension in the first match of the Quarterfinals.
#Argentina #Chile #injured #suspended #date #group #stage #Copa #América
Leave a Reply