The first two quarter-final matches of the 2024 Copa América have already been played. In the first of them, the protagonists were the selected teams from Argentina and EcuadorAfter the 1-1 in regular time, Dibu Martínez played the hero and gave the Scaloneta the qualification after the penalties.
In a match full of twists and turns, where the Argentine team was winning until the 92nd minute with a goal from Lisandro Martínez, Kevin Rodríguez appeared to tie the game with time up and stretch the definition to the penalty spot.
Meanwhile, Canada beat Venezuela and will now be the rival of the current world and American champion. We review the injured and suspended players.
Marcos “Egg” Acunawho came off the bench and played just 8 minutes in the agonizing win against Chile in New Jersey, is suffering from pain and is once again a doubt. It will be difficult for him to play against Canada. Lionel Scaloni already knows that he will count on Nicolás Tagliafico as a starter in that area of the field.
Lionel Messi, who returned to play against Ecuador after missing the match against Peru due to an adductor injury, will once again be the captain of the national team.
Furthermore, Angel Di María, who did not play in the last game and is facing his last matches with the Albiceleste, would win the position from Nicolás González, according to what Scaloni proved yesterday.
Coach: Lionel Scaloni.
