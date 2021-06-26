The Argentine team has already qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa América and will seek to secure the first position against Bolivia. Those of Lionel Scaloni come from having a free date and will arrive rested for the last date in the group area.
The present of the Bolivian team is really bad. They became the first Selection eliminated from the competition, after having lost all the matches and scored only one goal.
Where is the Argentina-Bolivia? The stadium that will host the meeting is the Pantanal Arena, located in Cuiabá and with a capacity for 44 thousand people.
On which tv channel can I watch Argentina-Bolivia? The game can be followed by TyC Sports, Public TV and Directv Sports.
When and what time is Argentina-Bolivia? The game will be played on Monday June 28 at 9:00 p.m. Argentina / 19 Mexico / 02 Spain.
Where can I watch Argentina-Bolivia online? Throughout the world, this encounter can be observed through Facebook Watch on the official page of Conmebol.
What was the last result between Argentina and Bolivia?
Argentina comes from beating them on the road 2-1 in the Qualifiers. Moreno Martins opened the scoring and Lautaro Martínez and Joaquín Correa were responsible for the comeback.
Emiliano Martínez, Lucas Martínez Quarta, Leandro ParedesGiovanni Lo Celso, Joaquín Correa and Lautaro Martínez are the players who are on the verge of suspension and who will surely be cared for by the coach. It is worth noting that after the quarterfinals the yellows are cleaned, so it would not make sense to risk them for this match.
Scaloni has the good news of having all the players available and there are no longer any physical problems on the squad.
While there are no official confirmations, we can imagine the teams from Argentina and Bolivia. Will there be rest for Messi? Everything indicates that yes.
ARGENTINA
Franco Armani, Gonzalo Montiel, Lucas Martínez Quarta, Germán Pezzella, Marcos Acuña; Nicolás Domínguez, Exequiel Palacios, Alejandro Gómez, Joaquín Correa, Sergio Aguero and Ángel Correa.
Bolivia
Lampe, Villarroel, Jusino, Quinteros, Fernández; Saavedra, Justiniano, Vaca; Arce, Martins and Chura.
