Argentines go to the polls this Sunday aware that they are facing a crucial election. The challenge, the most important since the return to democracy in 1983, generates more uncertainty than enthusiasm. The option is to keep Peronism in power or take a drastic turn towards the unknown. The Minister of Economy and candidate Sergio Massa (51 years old) stands as the guarantor of what has been built since the military handed over power. His rival, the far-right Javier Milei (53 years old), promises to blow up everything established, in a “cultural war” without a map to the exit door.

These two worlds keep sleep away from an Argentina that has been in years of economic decline and months of a campaign plagued by allegations of fraud, low blows and insults, in keeping with the explosive character of the candidate Milei and his group, La Libertad Avanza. The polls do not predict a calm night: the candidates arrive tied to the final battle for the presidency.

Today there are two country models at play. And this is not a journalistic exaggeration or a fast-paced headline. If Milei wins, Argentina will no longer be the same on Monday. The ultra candidate questions without nuance the democratic consensus of a country that emerged from the bloodiest dictatorship in South America, with 700 torture centers and 30,000 missing. Milei questions that figure and considers that the military only committed “excesses,” as he said during the first presidential debate, repeating the words of Admiral Emilio Massera during the 1985 trial of the regime’s leaders. He also attacks key advances in Argentine society such as legal abortion, equal marriage or gender parity. If social relations are governed by market rules, what prevents regulating the sale of organs and children or liberalizing the sale of weapons, he says. Where there is a need, a right is born? “That is an aberration” invented “by the political caste” and “the shitty lefties,” Milei responds; and then he rants against Pope Francis, whom he considers “the evil one on earth”; and against the “communist” Government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil. He offers, as a solution, a model “of freedom” that convinced almost eight million people in the first round of the presidential elections (on October 22), just two million less than Massa.

Milei’s voters are mainly young men from the middle and lower middle class. Disbelievers in politics, they feel they have no future. The leap into the void, they think, will not be worse than continuing along the same path. Milei’s radical speech does not scare them, because at the end of the day, they say, he will not be able to do everything he proposes and, at least, something different will emerge from the scorched earth. But not everyone agrees. The promise to blow everything up has given Massa wings. As Minister of Economy he has little to offer: inflation exceeds 140% year-on-year, four out of ten Argentines are poor and the Central Bank’s reserves are in the red. But the fear of Milei has cornered the criticism that the management of an economy in perpetual crisis deserves.

Massa and his campaign teams have promoted the idea that this Sunday the choice is made “between democracy and authoritarianism”, between “order and chaos”, between “memory and denialism of the dictatorship”. They have an easy target in that sense. Milei’s vice-presidential candidate, Victoria Villarruel, a daughter, granddaughter and niece of military personnel, has been promoting for years the annulment of trials for crimes against humanity and taking aim at “the work”, that is, theft, which involves granting subsidies to the victims of state terrorism.

Javier Milei during the closing ceremony of his electoral campaign in Córdoba. MATIAS BAGLIETTO (REUTERS)

The virulence of the speeches, in any case, has been an anomaly in Argentina. Milei has been denouncing for weeks that they will fraud her at the polls, in line with the preventive strategies already agitated by Donald Trump in the United States and Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil. This week, her sister Karina Milei, head of the campaign, denounced in court that the Gendarmerie, the force in charge of guarding ballot boxes and ballots, had adulterated voting records in favor of Massa in the first round of October. A prosecutor took the complaint seriously and summoned her to present evidence. Karina Milei did not go, but she sent her lawyer, who had to admit that her sources were only “social networks” and “anonymous” witnesses. The novelty is that one of the few consensuses that exists in Argentina is that the electoral system is reliable and transparent.

The angry vote

Massa, however, does not have it easy. The angry vote is more difficult to confront than the one that criticizes the management, cases of corruption or the inefficiency of the State. The minister has made an effort to take as much distance as possible from Peronism. During the first round he embraced the party liturgy and held rallies in soccer stadiums, surrounded by ministers and governors and flags and drums. But soon the acronym of the Unión por la Patria, the accompanying alliance, was removed from the signs and the large crowds disappeared. In recent weeks, Massa preferred to visit anonymous voters, listen to their problems and upload the results of those recorded meetings to his social networks. The candidate thus sought the vote of the undecided who do not believe in the parties, but who can allow themselves to be convinced by man. Militancy, that multiple subject so Peronist, took to the streets. Small acts of individual resistance multiplied, such as that of an 80-year-old doctor who toured the Buenos Aires subway explaining “to young people” that if they do not defend free public universities, a man from a poor family, like him, I could never have studies.

Peronism’s strategy also meant hiding the president, Alberto Fernández, and to the vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, both with popularity on the floor. The first has been without an official agenda for some time, absent from the management of the crisis, which has been left in the hands of Massa in the role of his minister. The second has excluded itself, after months and months of fratricidal struggle with the president that he had placed in the Casa Rosada in 2019.

Sergio Massa meets with students from the Carlos Pellegrini Higher School of Commerce in Buenos Aires. Sergio Massa Press (EFE)

The most relevant figure in Argentine politics in the last 20 years began her withdrawal on September 1, 2022, when a man tried to kill her at the door of her house in Buenos Aires with a shot that never came out. Three months later, on December 22, a court sentenced her to six years in prison for corruption and disqualified her from holding public office. That same day, Kirchner dropped out of any possible candidacy through a live message from her office in the Senate. The door of succession was then opened. After the attempt to nominate Eduardo de Pedro, his man in Fernández’s Cabinet, failed, the name of Sergio Massa emerged from the crisis, who until then had observed the collapse of his partners from the Chamber of Deputies.

The first round elevated Massa and also Milei, but left out the traditional right represented by the candidate Patricia Bullrich and her political mentor, former president Mauricio Macri. When no one expected it, the force that had served as a counterweight to Kircherism collapsed without remedy. Macri did not give up: the day after the defeat he met with Milei and offered his support in the battle to “end Kirchnerism once and for all.” The decision expelled by its own decision the moderate sectors of its alliance, Together for Change, refractory to an agreement with an ultra that until the previous day considered them part of the caste that it promised to exterminate.

Macri and Bullrich made available to their new ally the 6.2 million votes they obtained in the first round, in addition to prosecutors to control the ballots on election day and men with management experience. But it wasn’t just that: they also gave him a veneer of political rationality, Milei’s main deficit. Within 24 hours, the ultra put down the chainsaw and moderated his speech.

The efforts to not lose control were evident in the last presidential debate, while receiving the merciless punishment of a political professional Massa. While she hesitated and was left speechless, Milei accused all those who remembered her most controversial proposals of being liars, such as the closure of the Ministries of Health and Education and the end of social aid. “The lion”, as Milei calls himself, had converted non-stop to veganism in his quest to win the vote of the traditional right.

Javier Milei’s supporters attended his campaign closing in Córdoba. Sebastian Lopez Brach

During the last days of the campaign, Milei only publicly defended his promise to “dynamite” the Central Bank to end monetary issuance and dollarize the economy to end inflation. His political spokesmen are less and less convinced of the viability of these radical proposals because, you know, the State’s coffers are empty of foreign currency.

In any case, whether or not the moderate version of Milei will scare away his classic voter, the one who shouts “everyone leave” during his leader’s street tours, will be known only after scrutiny. The only thing that no one doubts is that on Monday a new Argentina will emerge.

