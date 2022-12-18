After Argentina won its third World Cup title, many took advantage of the opportunity to make fun of the Brazilian team and striker Neymar, who has not been forgiven for not showing the same leadership and team spirit as Messi.

There were many comparisons between the Argentina and Brazil teams, focusing on the players’ lack of initiative, emotional fragility, supposed mistakes by coach Tite, among others.

+ Brazilians forget rivalry and recognize Argentine merit in winning the Cup

Argentina beats France on penalties to become three-time World Cup champion

+ Messi wins World Cup Ballon d’Or, Argentina takes most awards

Check out some of the memes:

Trying to understand why neymar thinks he’s a player pic.twitter.com/NyOWBQwjDi – Miguel (@davidasilva245) December 18, 2022

Neymar was scheduled to be the last to beat: Brazil eliminated. Messi was the first to beat: Argentina classified. Psychological is everything in penalties, Tite. pic.twitter.com/1LGhzEELiU — FutebolNews (@realfutebolnews) December 9, 2022

The post Argentine victory in the Cup takes to humor with Neymar and selection; see memes appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.



#Argentina #victory #Cup #leads #humor #Neymar #national #team