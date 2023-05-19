After FIFA took away the venue from Indonesia because some governors of that country wanted to prevent Israel from participating in the tournament, the Sub 20 world The venue will be changed and will be played in Argentina, which had not qualified for the tournament due to its poor performance in the South American, but will now have revenge.
The tournament will begin this Saturday May 20 and end on June 11, 2023: FIFA reported that, despite the change of venue, the dates remain unchanged. We review the preview of the first confrontation of the team led by Javier Mascherano, who integrates Group A together with New Zealand, Uzbekistan and Guatemala.
What are the latest news from Argentina?
Argentina arrives toned, after winning two friendlies: 4-0 against the Dominican Republic (Valentín Carboni, Ignacio Maestro Puch and Juan Gauto by two); and 2-1 against Japan, with conquests by Matías Soulé and Valentín Barco. Although it will not have some figures such as Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Buonanotte, Mascherano’s team will present a very competitive team.
What is the latest news from Uzbekistan?
Argentina’s rival comes from being champion of the U-20 Asian Cup, their only title in the category, with a 1-0 victory over Iraq. He played against Argentina last September: the albiceleste won 2-0, with goals from Luciano Kummer and Maestro Puch.
In which stadium will Argentina-Uzbekistan be played?
Date: Saturday May 20
Location: Santiago del Estero, Argentina
Stadium: Unique Mother of Cities.
Hours: 6:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay, 5:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, and 4:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.
Referee: To be confirmed.
How can you see Argentina-Uzbekistan?
You can enjoy the game through the Public TV screen, DSports (610-619) and TyC Sports. In streaming, by TyC Sports Play.
Possible formations?
Argentina: Federico Gomes Gerth; Agustin Giay, Lautaro Di Lollo, Valentin Gomez, Roman Vega; Maximo Perrone, Mateo Tanlongo, Valentin Carboni; Luka Romero, Ignacio Maestro Puch and Brian Aguirre. DT: Javier Mascherano.
uzbekistan: Otabek Boymurodov; Abdukodir Khusanov, Diyor Ortikboev, Jakhongir Urozov, Zafarmurod Abdurakhmatov, Saidafzalkhon Akhrorov; Umarali Rakhmonaliev, Bekhruz Askarov, Sherzod Esanov; Abbosbek Fayzullaev and Pulatkhuzha Kholdorkhonov. DT: Farhod Nishonov.
Forecast?
With a superlative Luka Romero, Argentina will beat its rival 3-1. Master Puch double.
