The lack of dollars in the international reserves of the Central Bank forced the Argentine government to make an unprecedented decision this Friday: for the first time, it settled the maturities of the debt with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with yuan for an amount equivalent to 1,000 million dollars. . Another 1,700 million were disbursed in Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), considered the IMF’s currency as it is a reserve asset made up of a basket of the world’s main currencies.

This is the first time that the Executive of Alberto Fernández resorts to freely available yuan from the currency exchange with China to pay the international organization. These currencies were intended to finance imports from the Asian giant, but it had already been anticipated that they could be put to other uses.

“The payment of the June maturities was made without using dollars but SDRs and yuan,” the portfolio headed by Sergio Massa reported in a statement. The IMF confirmed the transaction in another: “The Argentine authorities continue to keep up with their financial obligations to the Fund.”

The payment corresponds to two maturities from last week, but the Ministry of Economy obtained the endorsement of the IMF to postpone it until this Friday. The agency also accepted this form of disbursement while the negotiation to restructure the debt in Washington continues.

The Argentine team has asked to reformulate the fiscal and reserve accumulation goals agreed with the IMF in 2022 given the impossibility of meeting them due to the impact of the worst drought in decades. The countryside is the main economic engine of Argentina and the losses due to the lack of rain are around 20,000 million dollars. The Argentine government is also trying to obtain an advance of the close to 10,000 million dollars that it was going to receive from the IMF this year. If accepted, the agency will impose certain conditions in return.

The negotiation takes place in the middle of the electoral campaign, with Massa in the double role of Minister of Economy and pre-candidate of Peronism for president. The country will hold simultaneous and mandatory primary elections (PASO) on August 13, considered a large national poll, and general elections on October 22, in which Argentines will elect the successor to Alberto Fernández.

This week, in a clear electoral tone, Massa pointed out that everything possible must be done to pay the IMF and “get it out of Argentina.” Resorting to the Fund, he pointed out, “means assuming goals, commitments and obligations in terms of an economic program, it means giving up part of your autonomy to tie yourself to a program,” stressed the candidate for the Unión por la Patria coalition (which replaces the Frente de Todos ).

The ruling party’s commitment to Massa is risky if one takes into account the country’s critical economic situation. After two years of notable growth due to the post-pandemic reactivation, Argentine GDP is expected to stagnate in 2023. Inflation, at 114% year-on-year, is out of control and is estimated to be close to 140% by the end of the year. GDP is stagnatingThe net reserves of the Central Bank are negative, which has led the Government to limit imports as much as possible and impose multiple exchange restrictions. Unlike other trading partners, China has responded to Argentina’s calls for help with a clear objective in mind: to accelerate its penetration into Latin America, a key continent for its supply of food, minerals and fuel.

This week, the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic enabled the accounts in yuan. Argentines who want to buy this currency will be able to buy it respecting the maximum limit equivalent to 200 dollars in whatever currency it is.

